Meta-researchers build AI that learns equally well from visual, written, or verbal material – TechCrunch





Advances in the AI ​​domain are constantly emerging, but they tend to be confined to a single domain. For example, a cool new way to generate synthetic speech isn’t even a way to recognize human facial expressions. Researchers at Meta (AKA Facebook) are working on something a little more versatile. It’s an AI that can fully learn by itself whether to learn by voice, writing, or visual material.

The traditional way to train an AI model to interpret something correctly is to give a lot of labeled examples (like millions). Pictures of cats labeled on the cat part, conversations with speakers, transcriptions of words, etc. However, that approach is no longer in fashion, as it turns out that it is no longer possible for researchers to manually create a database of the size they need to train next. -genAI. Who wants to label a photo of 50 million cats? Now, maybe a few, but who wants to label 50 million photos of common fruits and vegetables?

Currently, some of the most promising AI systems are so-called self-monitoring. It’s a model that works from large amounts of unlabeled data, such as books and videos of people interacting with it, and builds a unique structured understanding of what the rules of the system are. For example, reading a thousand books, drawing inferences from many examples, relative to words and ideas about grammatical structure, without telling anyone which object, article, or comma you got. Learn the position.

This feels intuitively like a way for people to learn. This is part of the reason researchers like it. However, the model still tends to be monomodal, and all the work done to set up a semi-supervised learning system for speech recognition does not apply to image analysis at all. That’s where the catchy name data2vec, the latest Facebook / Meta survey, comes in.

The idea of ​​data2vec was to build an AI framework that learns in a more abstract way. This means you can read a book, scan an image, or play a sound from the beginning. After a little training, you’ll learn one of those things. It’s a bit like starting with a single seed, but grows into daffodils, pansies, or tulips, depending on the botanical food you give.

Testing data2vec after training with various datacorps showed that it competed with and even exceeded a dedicated model of similar size for that modality. (That is, if all the models are limited to 100MB, a special model with better data2vec may improve performance as it grows.)

“The core idea of ​​this approach is to learn more generally. AI needs to be able to perform a variety of tasks, including tasks that are completely unfamiliar,” the team wrote in a blog post. increase. “We also hope that data2vec will bring us closer to a world where computers need very little labeled data to perform their tasks.”

“People experience the world through a combination of sight, sound and language. Such a system will one day be able to understand the world in our way,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. I commented on.

This is still an early stage study, so don’t expect the legendary “general AI” to suddenly emerge. However, it seems better to use AI with a generalized learning structure that works with different domains and data types. A more elegant solution than the fragmented set of micro-intelligence we have today.

The data2vec code is open source. And some pre-trained models are available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/20/meta-researchers-build-an-ai-that-learns-equally-well-from-visual-written-or-spoken-materials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos