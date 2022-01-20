Deepmind Mustafa Suleyman quit Google and said, “I’m really messed up.”





Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, has left Google to join the venture capital company Graylock Partners. Suleyman focuses on helping and advising early-stage enterprises in the AI ​​space. Insider previously reported allegations that Suleyman bullied Deep Mind staff.

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, has left Google to join the venture capital firm Graylock Partners.

In a press release, Grayrock said Sreyman would join as a partner to focus on early-stage corporate advice and “investing in promising startups in the AI ​​space.”

Suleyman joined Google in 2014 after the acquisition of DeepMind, an AI startup co-founded by technology giants with Demis Hassabis and Shane Legg. In 2019, Suleyman left DeepMind to act as a VP focused on Google’s AI policy. The move followed DeepMind’s internal investigation into allegations that Suleyman had bullied staff.

Insiders reported last year that complaints about Sreyman’s actions were filed for several years before the investigation. In a Q & A posted on Gray Rock’s site, Sreyman was asked about his “aggressive management style.”

“I’m glad you brought it,” Sreyman replied. “That is, there were times when a few colleagues were complaining about my management style, like 2017 and 2018, and it really failed. I was very demanding and quite relentless. Basics It was an environment where people had pretty unreasonable expectations about what to offer and when, and the charging was pretty hard, which created a very harsh environment for some people. ..

“I’m very sorry about the impact it caused people and the scars they felt there,” he added.

Last year, Google and DeepMind jointly told insiders, after an internal investigation, Suleyman “conducted professional development training to address concerns. This is ongoing and manages a large team. I haven’t. “

In a statement sent through his private lawyer in 2021, Sreyman said: I agreed to take some time to start working with my coach. These steps helped me personally and professionally to look back, grow and learn. I clearly apologize to those who have been influenced by my past actions. “

Are you a current or former Google employee and have tips? Contact reporter Hugh Langley ([email protected]) or the encrypted messaging app Signal and Telegram (+1 628-228-1836).

Use the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) to securely contact reporter Martin Coulter or send an email to [email protected] Contact us using a device that does not work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/deepmind-cofounder-mustafa-suleyman-leaves-google-i-really-screwed-up-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos