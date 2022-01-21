Spotify still outperforms other music services, but its market share has declined – TechCrunch





Music streaming continues to grow around the world. As of the second quarter of 2021, 523.9 million people worldwide have subscribed to music streaming services, according to a new report from entertainment research firm MIDiA. This is an increase of 109.5 million (26.4%) over the previous year.

Spotify is still the most subscribed streaming service, owning 31% of the market, but its advantage is declining very slowly. It accounted for 33% of the market in 2020 and 34% in 2019. Until the second quarter of 2021, it was up more than its competitors, with Spotify up 20% and Amazon Music up 25%. Meanwhile, Google’s YouTube Music has grown by more than 50% in the year to the second quarter of 2021, making it the only Western streamer to gain an overall share of the global market. Chinese game giant Tencent, which operates Tencent Music, owns the same market share as Amazon Music.

Amazon Music and Apple Music market share may continue to grow — this report only covers up to the second quarter of 2021, so it doesn’t show the impact of lossless audio coming to both Amazon and Apple in May. .. Almost a year ago, Spotify made fun of launching a high-end subscription called Spotify Hi-Fi. This allows subscribers to get their music in “CD quality lossless audio format”. However, Spotify has not yet revealed when this product will be available.

And there’s Tidal, which has historically targeted consumers for a higher quality audio experience. According to a MIDiA report, Tidal’s lossless audio tier is $ 9.99 per month, at the same cost as Apple Music and only $ 2 a month higher than Amazon Music, but Tidal owns less than 2% of the global market share. Founded by Jay-Z and later acquired by Block, Tidal touts itself as a service that allows artists to share music “as the artist intended” (that is, with very good audio quality). I’m out.

But under Block’s ownership, sound isn’t the only idea for an artist-friendly streaming service. Currently, the company is experimenting with ways to make music streaming more profitable for artists. Earlier this year, Tidal introduced fan-centric loyalty to the top of HiFi Plus ($ 19.99 per month). This means that 10% of a user’s subscription goes directly to the most listened artist.

Will this move help Tidal get new subscribers who care more about paying artists than master-quality audio? It’s a worthwhile endeavor — after all, the user-centric payment streamer Deezer has a full 2% of pies, which is more than Tidal.

