IT spending trends show CIO innovation





This year’s CIO will shift gear from responding to the urgent IT needs of the COVID-19 economy to promoting a long-term perspective on technology and innovation.

Gartner released its latest global spending forecast this week. It forecasts a year-on-year growth of 5.1% in 2022. Spending on enterprise software and IT services will lead the market expansion, which is expected to reach $ 4.5 trillion. Market researchers argued that despite the uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant, high expectations for economic recovery and digitization stimulate IT spending trends.

John-David Washington Block

John David Lovelock, Gartner’s Research Vice President, said in 2020, technology managers devoted themselves to the big task of supporting the surge of remote workers from 250 million to 1.2 billion. .. The pressure was somewhat relieved in 2021 as the CIO began to look for ways to optimize temporary technical measures in pursuit of reliability, stability, and human-centric design.

Now the CIO has the opportunity to move further.

“2022 will be a longer-term project,” said Lovelock, noting that the CIO is back in the future. “Let’s go back to innovation. Let’s go back to change.”

CIO approach

The CIO employs several tactics in pursuing the next wave of the project. For one thing, they combine a long-term plan with an accelerated approach derived from COVID-19. For example, tech managers have found sprints to be very suitable for dealing with yesterday’s pandemic timeline, Lovelock said. In the future, we expect the CIO to use short-term sprints to reach first base with long-term goals.

Positive thinking, on the other hand, will cause an increase in long-term contracts for a three- to five-year planning period. Lovelock pointed out that the war for inflation and talent also promotes extended contract terms. Long-term contracts make CIOs more secure in terms of cost and availability of technical skills.

Lack of skills also creates demand for external service providers such as consultants and MSPs. Gartner predicts that IT services will grow 7.9% year-on-year to $ 1.3 trillion in 2022. Market watchers expect IT service spending growth to follow enterprise software alone. This is higher than Gartner forecasts and is expected to increase by 11% year-on-year.

According to Lovelock, business and technology consulting services have emerged as one of the fastest growing sectors of IT services and will grow at a 10% pace in 2022. Cloud adoption helps drive that momentum. According to Gartner’s research, the majority of large organizations will hire external consultants to devise cloud strategies over the next few years.

Data from the US Census Bureau for the third quarter of 2021 shed more light on the IT services industry, which continues to recover from the pandemic economic turmoil. Census estimates show that service providers providing infrastructure for hosting and related services grew 23.2% year-on-year in the third quarter. Companies offering computer system designs, including system integration, grew 9.1%.

Investment-savvy projects

According to Lovelock, hyperautomatization stands out as one of the areas where CIOs invest in innovation this year. This trend is underway in 2021 and allows organizations to address the entire process rather than optimizing a single task within the process. When incorporated into a digital business project, hyperautomation offers greater scalability than relying strictly on staff. This technology also frees internal personnel from the hassle of repetitive tasks.

This year, Lovelock said there could be a resurgence of AI projects that were put on hold early in the pandemic. He said the company may have the money and foresight to make such an effort. It provides few deliverables in the early stages, but provides results at a later stage.

