Samsung teases the February debut of the Galaxy S22, hinting at the resurgence of the Galaxy Note





The Galaxy S21 Ultra (pictured) was the first Galaxy S phone to support Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the successor to the full-fledged Galaxy Note.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Samsung has confirmed that it will hold an unpacking event in February to announce the 2022 Galaxy S Phone Series, which is widely expected to be called the Galaxy S22. TMRoh, Samsung’s president and head of the mobile experience business, announced in a blog post Thursday, suggesting that the new lineup will include a successor to the Galaxy Note.

“Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll be introducing the most notable S-series devices we’ve ever created,” Roh wrote. According to the company, customers can register to pre-order new Galaxy devices when they become available from 7am EST on Friday. This includes eligibility for benefits such as Samsung Credits of $ 50 for other devices.

Samsung’s blog post is full of references to the Galaxy Note series, suggesting that it will play a role in Samsung’s next Galaxy S announcement. Roh Moo-hyun admitted that many were “surprised” when the company didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year, prominent in Samsung’s series of large phones launched over a decade ago. Showed a gap. But he added that Samsung referred to the note “I haven’t forgotten these experiences you love.”

Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung will announce a new version of the Galaxy Note during this event. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a replacement for notebooks, and Samsung’s blog post seems to suggest as well. President Roh’s post ends with bullying about the next Ultra series phone, in addition to speculation that Samsung could position the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a sequel to the notebook.

The idea is not new to those who have followed the rumored Flood of the Galaxy S22. Some unofficial images and videos on the phone show that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has sharper square edges and an attached stylus, as shown in a leak from the tipster Steven Hemmerstoffer and the blog LetsGo Digital. It shows that it will be designed like a prepared note.

Samsung began laying the foundation for this shift last year when it made the Galaxy S21 Ultra compatible with the S Pen Stylus, one of the decisive features that previously separated the Note family from Samsung’s Galaxy S series. I did. However, unlike the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy S21 Ultra does not come with an S pen and the phone does not have a storage slot.

Having the Galaxy Ultra lineup provide a successor to the Galaxy Note would be a wise move for Samsung, given that the phone will play a similar role in the company’s smartphone lineup. The Galaxy Note has been positioned as a premium option for those looking for a larger screen, stylus and longer battery life. The Galaxy S Ultra has come to check many of these boxes, making it more difficult for Samsung to distinguish them from each other.

Otherwise, Samsung’s standard Galaxy S22 is rumored to have a new processor, both faster charging and a slightly smaller screen than the Galaxy S21. Roh Moo-hyun wrote that he could take “the best and brightest photos and videos I’ve ever taken with my cell phone,” so it’s likely that the camera will be upgraded as well. You’ll find out more when Samsung hosts the Unpacked event in February. The exact date has not been announced.

