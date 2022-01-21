Apple Seeds iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3 Release Candidates for Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]





Apple today seeded developers with potential release versions of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3 updates for testing purposes. The new software will be released one week after the release of the second beta and more than a month after the release of iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2.

iOS and iPad OS 15.3 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad.

It hasn’t yet been announced what’s included in the beta versions of iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3, suggesting that it’s likely focused on internal improvements and bug fixes. .. The update release notes state that iOS 15.3 includes “iPhone Bug Fixes and Security Updates” with software recommended for all users.

There are some features that Apple hasn’t implemented yet, such as universal controls and ID support in the wallet app. Universal Control allows you to control multiple Macs and iPads with the same keyboard and mouse. Apple recently announced that this feature will be available in the spring. The beta version didn’t show any signs of universal control, so it seems to be on the iPad OS 15.4 instead.

The wallet app’s digital ID has been working since Apple introduced this feature at WWDC in June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital identity support, and Florida is also negotiating to support this feature. It’s inside.

