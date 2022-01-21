California launches Medicaid innovation with new MCO and technical requirements





“The entire country will monitor Cal AIM,” said one executive at Medicaid MCO in California.

Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, is on a five-year journey to innovate what it can offer, how it’s done, who is involved, and what it expects from a managed care plan. In December 2021, the CMS approved the state Cal AIM proposal to “integrate Medi-Cal more seamlessly with other social services, especially for people with the most complex needs.”

This includes non-medical benefits provided in a way that facilitates navigation to appropriate care with the help of community-based organizations (CBOs). MCOs are responsible for balancing the health of the population with new levels of personalized care, so technology and infrastructure support is needed as well as needed.

Key components of CalAIM

CalAIM enables states to provide enhanced non-medical services integrated with clinical care through Enhanced Care Management (ECM). The aim is to make the plan more aggressive, provide a “door-free” approach, and provide more result-based reimbursement.

Services related to social determinants of health (SDOH) include housing, diet, peer support, as well as medical rest and personal care. CalAIM applies to all Medi-Cal members, but we are trying to help the members who need them most.

Individuals in need of care for persistent mental illness and / or material abuse Complex elderly and disabled people, including children and people returning to the community after homelessness or prison, complex physical and / or mental Special group of psychiatric health young people in foster care.

Supporting vulnerable people in new ways requires new types of partnerships and accountability, and technology that extends both.

Convert patchwork to entire cloth

The California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) emphasizes CalAIM’s goal of “bringing consistency to the current patchwork of programs that vary from county to county.” Part of this patchwork is specific to Medi-Cal. The program includes multiple managed care models that vary from county to county, each with its own needs in a large city center and in the state that is home to a small agricultural community.

However, this patchwork is also characterized by other factors.

For years, community plans have launched pilot programs and community-based initiatives that combine social support with Medi-Cals’ strong health and medical benefits. Non-profit community medical plan. “CalAIM can be used to expand them and provide more comprehensive care to registrants. Through CalAIM, we believe we can address long-standing disparities and support equality and better health for all. I am. “

For an example and explanation of this pilot-to-program transition, see Health Leaders’ interview with Cal Optima.

MCO Opportunities and Requirements

“California health insurance has long sought the flexibility CalAIM offers,” said Yunyung Kim, COO of Orange County Medicaid MCO Cal Optima.

However, new flexibility and funding creates new obligations that require support for almost all enhanced infrastructure and technology. CalAIM requires Medi-Cal MCO as follows:

Expand data sharing to create and submit population health management strategies that standardize selected benefits and population delivery

The word that appears repeatedly in relation to CalAIM is the scale. This is what the state wants to achieve through CalAIM’s PATH component (providing access and transforming health). PATH acknowledges that many of the CBOs that are essential to CalAIM may “have never signed up for a managed care plan or interacted with the Medi-Cal program.” In addition to contracts, data sharing is a major first step for all stakeholders.

The CalAIM plan focuses on interoperability to support overall reforms. This is a goal that many healthcare providers and health care programs in the country are still struggling to achieve. The State Department of Medical Services (DHCS), Medicaid Administrator, said: [is to ensure] Capture, analyze, and share relevant data (including clinical and non-clinical) to integrate behavioral and medical service providers, monitor and transition planning for case management, value-based payment models, and redesign care delivery. Can be supported. “

“We really need to understand how to share data, and it’s not easy,” adds Michael Hunn, Interim CEO of Cal Optima.

CalAIM contains some prerequisites for CBO data sharing for Medi-Cal plans. This includes privacy-compliant protocols for behavioral health, billing, pharmacies, advance directives, care plans and management information. Hunn agrees that data sharing is essential to CalAIM’s ECM component.

“We know that some members with complex physical and behavioral health needs cross the healthcare system and enter and exit Medi-Cal. CalAIM is the entire healthcare system. It provides an opportunity to better track them and their individual needs. “

Hunn reports that his plan is “We are currently building a CalAIM connectivity system so that everyone on our personal care team can communicate immediately. This is just the beginning.”

In the end, Han added that there must be proven results.

“We need indicators of success. One of the questions about CalOptima and other plans is: [has to be] Has it been done over the last 12 months to say I had a successful year? “” “”

Technical requirements for population health and late outcomes

In addition to ECM and CBO, the CalAIM platform supports the new requirements of developing “planned intensive use” and “comprehensive demographic health management programs”. The specific details are as follows:

A fair assessment of clinical and nonclinical risk services of members dealing with adjustments to SDOH factor services that remain intact during the transition of care

Another important CalAIM objective is the state’s plan to “test the effectiveness of the full integration of physical health, behavioral health, and oral health under one contracted managed care entity.” is. In current delivery systems, MCOs manage physical and moderate mental health benefits, with individual entities overseeing serious mental health and substance abuse (MH / SA) and dental care.

This plan is represented by a single “X” last year in the CalAIM implementation calendar. By 2027, the state hopes to achieve this full integration, the integration of serious MH / SA failure programs, and the transition from county-based to state-wide long-term service and support management.

Data sharing and interoperability are long-term goals that are key components achieved in one day at a time. Han reports that this work has already begun.

“There are Cal AIM-related stand-ups every day,” says Hunn. “Administrators from many different entities are involved and are working to improve navigation within the system.”

Laura Beerman is a contributor to Health Leaders.

