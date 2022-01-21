Metalenz Polar Eyes Upgrade Digital Sensing with Polarization – TechCrunch





Tech has a different perspective and can fuse multiple types of data that we do not recognize, such as lidar, IR, and ultrasound. Metalenz, the manufacturer of highly compact “2D” cameras for advanced sensing, wants to use PolarEyes technology to combine polarized light for security and safety.

Polarization is often not the quality of light of interest. This has to do with the direction of photon movement as the photon undulates in the air, and you can usually get the information you need from the light without having to check the polarization. But that doesn’t mean it’s useless.

“Polarization is generally thrown away, but it can really tell you something about what the object you’re looking at is made of, and find contrasts that you can’t see with a regular camera. “You can,” said Rob Devlin, co-founder and CEO of Metalenz. “In health care, it has historically been used to determine if a cell is cancerous. Visible light does not change color and intensity, but polarized light works.”

However, polarized cameras are only found in medical or industrial environments where certain qualities are required, so the devices that perform them are very expensive and quite large. Even if you can buy it for a 6-digit price, you don’t want to clip it to the top of your laptop screen.

The advance Metalenz made when I wrote about them last year was to reliably and inexpensively manufacture complex microscale 3D optics for making small and effective cameras on chips. According to Devlin, these devices are now on the market as part of an industrial 3D sensing module in partnership with STMicroelectronics. However, there are more consumer-related applications in polarization.

“Facial recognition polarization indicates whether you’re looking at real human skin, a silicone mask, a high-quality photo or something. In a car setting, black ice. It can be detected. It’s very difficult with a normal camera, but when it’s polarized, it pops out, “says Devlin.

For facial recognition, the unit can be small enough to sit next to a regular camera in a front-facing array, like the iPhone’s lidar unit, which is currently scanning faces using a small laser. Instead, the polarization sensor (in this example) splits the image into four parts. This probably corresponds to four different axes of polarization, each showing a slightly different version of the image. These differences can be assessed in a way that allows you to assess the differences between images taken at small distances or at time intervals, allowing you to observe facial shapes and details.

Polarization has the advantage of being able to see the difference in materials. The skin reflects light differently than realistic masks and photographs. Perhaps this isn’t a common threat in everyday life, but if phone makers could add anti-spoofing security to the same “Face ID” type of features and use something less exotic than a small lidar unit, it’s probably an opportunity. I will jump. (And Metalenz is talking to the right people here.)

Communicating what a particular pixel you are looking at is usually a surprisingly complex question that involves identifying the object it contains, so the automotive and industrial aspects also help. .. However, with polarized data, you can instantly see the differences between many materials. In fact, this is part of Voyant’s new LIDAR value proposition. You don’t even need a lot of resolution. Using one polarized pixel for every 100 typical pixels gives you a great deal of insight into a particular scene.

This all depends on Metalenz’s ability to make the polarized camera unit compact and sensitive for use in these situations. They are working on a skittles-sized camera stack that can reduce industrially used breadbox-scale units to tested cracker-sized units and add or replace them with robots, cars, and other camera units. is. Laptops, maybe even phones. It is firmly in the “development” stage of research and development.

Metalenz is currently working on last year’s A round from 3M, Applied Ventures, Intel, TDK and more. This is the type of crowd that is expected to invest in potentially profitable new component types. If your interest in PolarEyes is similar to what the company had for the first sensor, you can expect another price increase to soon cover the scaling costs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/20/metalenz-polareyes-upgrades-digital-sensing-with-polarized-light/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos