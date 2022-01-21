Google Glass may restart





Don’t get too excited. These are Google Glass for businesses, and the headset rumored here seems to fit like ski goggles. Image: Google

It’s rumored that all tech giants, from Apple to Microsoft to Amazon, are developing augmented reality glasses or mixed reality headsets, wondering if Google plans to return to consumer headsets. I was thinking. After all, the company hit AR 10 years ago, but still hasn’t completely recovered from the confusion (although Google Glass eventually found a better use case enterprise setting. I did).

People familiar with Google’s plans told The Verge that the company wants to ship AR headsets in 2024. Early prototypes of the device look like a pair of ski goggles. Wearable and codenamed, Project Iris is (obviously) locked at the Google San Francisco office in a building that requires access to a special key card and signing a nondisclosure agreement.

Project Iris does not require a tethered PC or smartphone for power. Google’s AR devices use an outward-facing camera for augmented reality features. This makes it more immersive than, for example, Snaps Spectacles, which are essentially camera-equipped sunglasses.

Google’s first augmented reality effort has given the user the name Glassholes. So Google has a few things to do to make Project Iris a better product.

Not surprisingly, the headset is reported to work on Android for now and have a custom Google Tensor processor, similar to the Google Pixel 6 lineup. Rick Osterloh, SVP of Google’s devices and services, was promoted by Tensors in August with augmented reality features.

Google is expected to use the data center to render graphics to headsets remotely over an internet connection. It would be interesting to see this unfold, given the differences in internet speeds between US households. It is speculated that this kind of technology will be useful for Google to work with Stadia, a cloud-based gaming platform.

Google is clearly watching its competitors commit to Metaverse, a virtual extension of the physical world that doesn’t yet exist, but by God, tech executives are certainly trying to make it happen. increase. Apple is reportedly seizing the opportunity in augmented reality, and rumors have swirled over the years about what future headsets will look like. Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets like Google Glass have also proved to be more useful in enterprise environments.

So it makes sense for Google to give consumer AR another shot. The company is technically off to a good start for 10 years with Google Glass, and some argue that Google Glass is ahead of its time. With Google returning to the drawing board and learning 10 years of lessons, the potential Google Glass 2 could be a great device.

