



Delaware has its own spin of innovation. The chemical science industry started here, the credit card industry thrived here, and modern incorporation is still dominant here.

After nearly seven years of daily reports on first-state technology and the business economy, Technical.ly is in the form of its own innovation. Inspired by the successful transition to our sister site Generocity’s weekly newsletter and by city pilots such as Milwaukee and Technical. ly releases a larger, more packed weekly version of the popular Delaware newsletter. If you are already among the thousands of people who have received our daily newsletter, you will be automatically migrated.

The internet is congested only between inboxes. If you care where Delaware’s economy and innovation sector is heading, and who can benefit from its future, I’ll give you one email that you have to open.

Subscribe here

From today, you can expect the following.

Answer questions such as “Why Delaware is one of the fastest growing remote work hubs in the country” to delve deeper into regional innovation trends. “Is Wilminton’s SME Culture Fairer Than Five Years Ago?” We follow with explainers and guides to help you navigate topics such as work culture, salary and employment trends, and business strategy. Technical.ly’s best reports from the entire community (Philly, Balchmore, DC, Pittsburgh), in addition to the national trend to contextualize key technician and entrepreneurial issues regarding career and corporate growth, as well as business. A summary of timely Delaware news featured elsewhere, including events and changes in leadership

This shift also accompanies the new role of Delaware’s longtime reporter Holly Quinn. Holly Quinn will be the entire Technical.ly reporter and will write most of the work displayed. Some of her latest works include a series detailing the work of black and Latin entrepreneurs in the first year of the pandemic in Wilmington, as well as non-to break into high-paying tech careers. Includes technical apprenticeship and boot camp research as traditional methods.

See you in your inbox on Thursday.

Subscribe here-30-

