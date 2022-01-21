



What are the educational technology solutions to prepare students for Pittsburgh’s growing technical workforce?

This is a discussion about cities across the United States, but it’s especially important to hold it in Pittsburgh, given that Duolingo, one of the world’s largest educational technology companies, is headquartered here. Beyond the unicorn that made a successful IPO last year, the city also has industry start-ups and established companies such as Bird Brain Technologies and Carnegie Learning. It is also an area where local training organizations such as the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute are shining.

Promoting the integration of that work into the education system here will not only guarantee continuous innovation, but will also have a workforce where Pittsburgh can play a role in the technology industry here. ..

The Three Rivers Educational Technology Conference (TRETC) was held last weekend as a face-to-face and online hybrid event from the Pittsburgh Technology Council, its non-profit division Fortyx80, and the Pennsylvania State University Readiness Institute. The annual conference focuses on the use and innovation of technology in both kindergarten and high school educational institutions.

Please share the reason. All students do it right. – Dwayne J. McLeary Digital Promise # tretc2022 @ pghtech pic.twitter.com/8TAU4FCh9P

— Zee Ann Poerio (@magistrazee) January 17, 2022

The 2022 event focused on making connections around the collaboration that technology enables not only students and teachers, but also the managers, families and communities that support them. This year’s face-to-face event took place at Astrobotic’s headquarters on the North Shore and the Energy Innovation Center in downtown, with virtual streams delivered through the platform Schedule.

The conference was held as schools across the country continued to navigate the hybrid business in the midst of a pandemic. But in addition to focusing on continued adaptation to general distance learning, the conference featured workshops, networking, and keynote speakers focused on finding future workforce solutions.

For example, one workshop details how to incorporate hands-on robotics lessons while learning from home, while another workshop specializes in technology for students to better understand their technical career path. He emphasized the importance of connecting to both advanced people with similar interests as the home.

@TheGirlsofSteel shares how we connect with the community. # TRETC2022 @TCRPitt @ pghtech pic.twitter.com/5Hv16NV4Z4

— Zee Ann Poerio (@magistrazee) January 17, 2022

TRETC continues its pandemic with a mix of educational technology founders, teachers, local school managers, education professionals like keynote speaker Dewayne McClary, and groups like Girls of Steel Robotics. Gave a new perspective on how recent changes in education have become permanent.

The conference also commended those who are active in their work in Pittsburgh through the awarding of three awards. See below for a complete list of candidates and winners for each award. All of these are notable people in Pittsburgh’s growing education and engineering sector. Winners of each award are shown in italics.

Nornski Educational Friend

Jason Brown, Director of Carnegie Science Center, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phase 4 Learning Center, Terry Squid Reed

The Suica-Reed nominee wrote about the leader’s work:

“With programming and partnerships at the PHASE4 Learning Center, students can create TEQuity for teens who may have restricted, restricted, or non-existent access to technology on the stadium. You now have access to cutting-edge technology that helps leveling. It’s ready to go. “

Innovative educator of the year

Matthew Strine, STEM teacher at Monesson City School District Alison Francis, early childhood educator, asynchronous teacher at Fox Chapel Area School District Deborah Domingues-Murphy, business, technology and information literacy teacher at City Charter High School

“Her amazing artwork is a beautiful and strong learning fabric she weaves from kindness, love, skills and technology in a high school classroom,” someone nominated Domingues-Murphy to write at the event. “Mrs. Ds students enter a world of easy access, meaning, security and success at City Charter High School.”

Innovative leader of the year

Angela Mike, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusions, South Fayette Township School District, Chuck Herring, Executive Director of Career and Technology Education at Pittsburgh Public Schools

“Angela is steadily working to create a new CTE vision within the Pittsburgh Public School and the surrounding community, delivering a message that CTE is aimed at all students,” said Mike’s recommender. One is writing. “Under Angelus’ leadership, in addition to strengthening community partnerships and launching new CTE programs and elective courses in many of PPS’s middle and high schools, student job hunting opportunities have increased significantly. “

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowment. -30-

