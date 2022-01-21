Google uses different algorithms for each language





Google uses the same search algorithm in most languages, but it may require different languages ​​to interpret the query.

This is stated by Google’s search advocate John Mueller in response to a Reddit thread titled “Does Google use the same algorithm for all languages?”

The thread also asks about ranking factors and SEO practices, and how they differ from language to language.

More specifically, the thread looks like this:

“Because the BERT update was related to semantics, I was wondering if it was the same for all languages. Then I wondered how other ranking factors and how their importance is between different languages ​​/ cultures. Anyway, I would like to ask someone with SEO experience if there was a difference in the ranking factors in different languages. “

Mueller doesn’t touch on the aspect of ranking factors, but works on using search algorithms in different languages.

Read his full answer in the section below.

How Google Search Algorithms Change With Languages

Many people call the Google search algorithm a single entity, but it’s actually made up of “many” algorithms.

Some of these algorithms are used for searches in all languages, but some are used only in individual languages.

For example, according to Mueller, words are not separated by spaces in some languages. Therefore, you need to use a different algorithm than Google uses for the language that uses spaces.

He states:

“Often. Search uses a lot of algorithms. Some of them apply to content in all languages, some are specific to individual languages ​​(for example, some languages ​​separate words). Does not use space in. This allows Google to use English in all languages). “

Source: Reddit

How Google Search Understands Content in Different Languages

It’s worth noting that the topic of searching Google in different languages ​​was covered last week at the Google Search Central SEO business hours hangout.

Mueller was asked how Google would determine if one page resembles another if each page has content in a different language.

That is, Google cannot detect that content in one language is the same as or similar to content written in another language.

Google relies on content publishers to identify that multiple content are equivalent when written in different languages.

This is achieved via the hreflangHTML attribute. Mueller explains:

“… Basically, use hreflang to understand which of these URLs are equivalent from your point of view. And exchange them …

… I don’t think it’s possible to understand that this particular content is comparable to other countries or languages. Similarly, there are so many regional differences that are always possible. “

Knowing that Google cannot determine the equivalence of different language content on its own, it sheds more light on why Google has a particular algorithm for a particular language.

Source: Google Search Central on YouTube

Featured image: YummyBuum / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-uses-different-algorithms-for-different-languages/434227/

