Alabama Innovation Depot Names 2022 Velocity Accelerator Cohort





Birmingham’s Innovation Depothas Velocity Accelerator program has accepted seven start-ups as part of the 2022 cohort. The 13-week program starts on January 24th and continues until the end of April.

Each year, the Velocity Accelerator program is one of the driving forces behind Birmingham’s growing startup ecosystem, says Drew Honeycutt, CEO of Innovation Depot. We look forward to providing each of these companies with the capital, resources and mentorship they need to expand quickly and effectively.

This year’s cohort includes various sectors such as browser technology, cryptocurrencies, sports technology, consumer apps and healthcare technology. Five of the seven are based in Birmingham. According to the organizers, the other two will move to the area during the program.

The two companies were developed by graduates of the Voltage Idea Accelerator Program in Innovation Depots, which was launched in 2021. The Voltage program is designed as a foothold for Velocity and other local accelerators to support entrepreneurs with technical or technical response ideas. jobs.

We were very excited about the composition of this year’s cohort and the team of advisors who will work with Velocity companies in 2022, said Kelly Clark, Program Director at the Innovation Depot. We are also looking forward to fully implementing our partnership with the GrowthXs Market Acceleration Program, giving our founders all the tools they need to achieve years of progress in just 13 weeks. I believe.

Members of the 2022 cohort of Velocity Accelerator represent seven innovative start-ups. (Innovation Depot)

InnovationDepot’s Velocity Accelerator program is one of the driving forces behind Birminghams’ growing startup ecosystem. (Innovation Depot)

Members of the 2021 cohort of Velocity Accelerator will give a presentation on Demo Day. (Innovation Depot)

Innovation Depot is a non-profit economic development organization at the heart of the startup community in the Birmingham region. The 140,000-square-foot facility in downtown Birmingham runs a variety of programs for start-ups and entrepreneurs. Innovation Depot officials describe it as the largest technology and entrepreneur support organization in the Southeast, with economic benefits of over $ 2.65 billion over five years.

Innovation Depot includes Jefferson County, Regions Bank, PNC Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield / The Caring Foundation, UAB, Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Encompass Health, EBSCO, Brasfield & Gorrie, McWane, Altec, Hoar Construction and Protective Life. Velocity companies have the opportunity to market additional grants at the end of the program.

The 2022 cohort members are:

CuddlyTails is a technology platform designed to help dog owners connect with trusted, validated and dog-loving neighbors. Founders: Rashi Arora and Rahul Arora.

Datalus is a privacy-focused browser and data marketplace backed by crypto tokens. Founder: Mikhail Kozorovitskiy

While reading the news, fund a Chrome extension that provides a quick and easy way to donate to relevant nonprofits. Founder: Maria Underwood.

Lists Lists list apps and content aggregators that allow users to explore, share, and collaborate on organized information through lists. Founders: Piyanka Ghosal and Tyler Duke.

Sportsy is a creator-led training platform for all sports. Sportsy has partnered with trainers to provide tools for large-scale creation, delivery and monetization of best-in-class training experiences. Founders: Stefan Vaziri and Chie Akiba.

Vizrom is an electronic whiteboard solution that can be connected to a hospital’s electronic medical recording system to extract important information for clinical staff. Founder: Emmanuel Umo.

Ziscuit is a grocery search engine that provides instant savings to shoppers and high value traffic to retailers. Founder: Mark Peterson.

For more information on Innovation Depot and its programs, please visit innovationdepot.org.

