MIT Startup Exchange: Creating Strong Synergies | MIT News





Most successful entrepreneurs know that it’s not enough to think that inventing smart or disruptive technology can move customers. In particular, business development involves connecting with the right people in the corporate hierarchy. However, aspiring entrepreneurs often underestimate the value, cost, and difficulty of forming strategic partnerships.

In a 2020 survey conducted by McKinsey, 75% of startup respondents say partnerships with businesses are critical. More recently, a study conducted by innovation leaders in collaboration with MIT Corporate Relations has officially investigated the changing landscape of startup and corporate engagement, with 61.7% of startups referencing the right person for the right company. It states that it is the most difficult aspect of starting a good start-up. Relationship with large companies.

This particular niche is where the MIT Startup Exchange thrives. Since its inception in 2014, MIT-connected start-ups have filled the gap for partnering with the industry. The program has grown to include approximately 1,400 MIT-connected startups that are always actively involved or valued, and only MIT-connected entrepreneurs and industry (MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) members). ) Mediates nearly 600 private meetings each year. .. The largest and oldest program of its kind, ILP is the industry’s most comprehensive portal to the Institute, enabling enterprise partners to leverage MIT resources to address current challenges and anticipate future needs. To.

The MIT Startup Exchange was formed as a fingertip response to an evolving business environment. Traditional corporate R & D models, where corporate laboratories like AT & Ts Bell Labs drive innovation, have almost disappeared, and large companies have turned to startups for a record number of innovations. This was a trend that reflected the needs of MITILP member companies. According to Karl Koster, executive director of MIT Corporate Relations, the seeds for the MIT Startup Exchange were planted during the MIT Corporate Relations-ILP Strategic Planning session, with interest for ILP member companies to access startups connected to MIT. I found that it was increasing.

As companies turn outward in search of innovation, the latest program at MIT Corporate Relations paves the way for startups associated with MIT departments, labs and centers to interact with global corporate decision makers. MIT Startup Exchange member companies are based on licensed MIT technology or are founded by MIT faculty, staff, or alumni. MIT’s tough, high-tech venture company, The Engine’s portfolio company, is also being considered as a platform. Of the start-ups currently working on this program, 82% are co-founders of MIT graduates, 19% are co-founders of MIT faculty, and 15% are based on licensed MIT technology.

Bread and butter at MIT Startup Exchanges are coordinating targeted referrals. This is a valuable product given the amount of money startups usually invest in corporate partnerships, says Irina Sigalovsky, ILP Program Director. We have the ability to play an important role in the business development of startups.

MIT spinouts like Tulip, a startup democratization edge technology for front-line operations, benefit from the highly scrutinized target connections created by the MIT Startup Exchange. From the beginning, Startup Exchange and ILP have provided valuable referrals to major global manufacturers such as BMW, Porsche, Tokuho Group and Arauco. Participating in the MIT Startup Exchange gave us early confidence in turning many of these referrals into tulip customers, says Tulip co-founder and CEO Natan Linder PhD17. As Linder continues to expand his global footprint, he is pleased to continue to collaborate with Startup Exchange and ILP to provide the platform to other companies in the industry.

This program involves inflections where startups have minimal viable products and are ready to engage with the enterprise. “We are looking for a B2B tech startup with innovative solutions to difficult business problems,” explains Marcus Dahllf, Program Director at MIT Startup Exchange. The ideal time to interact with us is after you have formed a business entity, organized your IP, and got a product that your company can pilot.

Working with MIT ILP, the MIT Startup Exchange leverages an extensive database of hundreds of companies in 36 countries across the industry and sector to enable technology pioneers Thomas Leurent MS01 and David Knezevic 11, predictive digital twins. Co-founder of Akselos, a pioneer of the company. Today, Akselos technology protects billions of dollars of assets that are important to some of the largest energy operators on the planet. However, when the MIT Startup Exchange first mediated the intro between Akselos and ILP member Shell in 2015, MIT’s spinout had less than 20 employees. However, there were core products based on state-of-the-art simulation algorithms developed at MIT. Akselos and Shell will sign a three-year contract based on the first meeting mediated by the MIT Startup Exchange.

The MIT Startup Exchange and ILP have been a very effective way for Akselos to engage with key customers and partners who come to MIT with a desire to innovate, says Knezevic. He continues. Some of the largest ILP members unleash a new innovation curve at Akselos, helping Akselos grow its customer base while increasing return on equity in legacy markets and allowing them to enter new strategic markets. increase.

To facilitate networking and partnerships between startups and executives, the MIT Startup Exchange also hosts a strong schedule of events, workshops and showcases. Registered members have the opportunity to speak at one of more than 20 events around the world. In non-pandemic years, crowded capacity is not uncommon in workshops focused on the technical fields that carry out the range from aerospace and robotics to cancer and energy. On sunny days, startups can move away from one of the events with up to 12 high-quality leads, according to Dahllf.

The 2018 MIT Research and Development Conference focused on new disruptive technologies across a variety of disciplines, including artificial intelligence, life sciences, new materials, and new design technologies. 400 executives from 10 MIT-connected startups have gathered, including Silverthread, a leading software economics startup that is a member of the MIT Startup Exchange. Following the event, Silverthread co-founder and CEO Dan Sturtevant PhD 13 said:

The 2018 Startup Exchange Silicon Valley Showcase at GE Ventures featured presentations from MIT-connected startups such as Aria Pharmaceuticals (formerly twoXAR) and Catalia Health. Cory Kidd PhD 07, ​​Founder and CEO of Catalia Health, was very open to people from ILP member companies to be there to get their business done and to work with MIT startups.

And in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the MIT Startup Exchange not only survived, but prospered. Pivoting to virtual events in 2020 has significantly increased both corporate attendance and the number of startup presentations to businesses. By the time Corporate Relations closed the book in fiscal year 2021, the MIT Startup Exchange had hosted an event focused on 13 startups that introduced 235 startups to 1,284 ILP corporate member participants. Virtual events are inherently more accessible than face-to-face events, but the continuous increase in numbers is, among other things, a testament to the adaptability of the program.

At times of uncertainty, the MIT Startup Exchange continued to foster communities and build relationships while strengthening knowledge transfer. As the economy stagnated, innovative and start-ups gathered in areas such as disease monitoring, contact tracing, supply chains, and big data implementations to define Covid-related and beyond digital IDs.

Companies and start-up members have confidently embraced the digital model, thanks to their trust in the institute. Since receiving the first Charter in 1861, MIT has promoted scientific and practical interlocking systems that accelerate and amplify social and industrial progress and help innovation and industry cooperation. That tradition of innovation has recently been illustrated by the advent of the messenger RNA vaccine. Nobel Winner Phillip Allen, a current professor at the Institute, conducted groundbreaking research at MIT’s Cancer Research Center in the 1970s to uncover the potential of mRNA. In the 1980s, Robert Langer, now a professor at the David H. Koch Institute, pioneered new ways to deliver medicines containing mRNA. Langer co-founded Moderna with MIT alumni Dr. Nouveau Afeyan 87 and others.

Today, startups connected to MIT continue their tradition. MIT’s spin-out and early MIT Startup Exchange member Witricity will license its new wireless charging technology to aerospace engines and vehicle turbochargers, as well as heavy industry manufacturer IHI, a leading supplier of resources, energy and environmental products. Please consider. Alternatively, MIT-based start-up Nara Logics will work with Procter & Gamble to explore multinationals that unlock the potential of data-driven marketing with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. These are one of the success stories that characterize the collaboration promoted by the MIT Startup Exchange. In short, it’s a fusion of talented people and cutting-edge technology from MIT-connected startups, and top-quality companies seeking innovation and entrepreneurship. spirit.

The need for innovation is especially acute in a world affected by climate change, public health crises, and geopolitical changes that echo the business environment. The MIT Startup Exchange is a unique convening force that brings together entrepreneurs, global businesses and academia to create powerful synergies that change the world.

