Google is reportedly creating an AR headset





Google is working on an augmented reality (AR) headset, according to two individuals familiar with projects that demanded anonymity through The Verge.

According to the outlet, the device, codenamed Project Iris internally, is currently under development at the company’s San Francisco Bay Area facility using an early prototype. The headset, which may ship in 2024, utilizes an outward-facing camera to juxtapose computer graphics and the actual video feed.

The hardware is reportedly still in the early stages of development, but it has a custom Google processor similar to the company’s Google Pixel smartphone and runs on Android. It’s unclear if the headset will be the Pixel brand and there is no “well-defined market development strategy”, but it is known that Google’s Pixel team is involved in building some hardware components. I am.

The news comes when several companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and Apple begin building next-generation devices that provide access to the Metaverse.

According to the outlet, Project Iris is currently protected in a building that requires “special keycard access” and a nondisclosure agreement. Clay Bavor, an AR / VR head who also manages Project Starline, is at the forefront of the initiative with a team of about 300 people. The company plans to hire “hundreds” of people to work on the project.

Elsewhere in technology, Instagram has begun testing new subscription services for creators.

