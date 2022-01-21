Senate panel submits antitrust bill targeting Apple, Amazon and Google





The Senate Judiciary Committee has submitted an antitrust bill that prevents major tech companies such as Apple, Amazon.com, and Alphabet’s Google from supporting their products on their platforms.Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Antitrust bills targeting high-tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Alphabets Google have passed the Senate and have been passed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and will be considered by the Senate.

The bill aims to prevent large technology platforms from prioritizing their products and services on their platforms over their competitors. It could also affect Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms and TikTok, a video-sharing social media platform owned by ChinasByteDance.

The Senate Judiciary Committee cast 16-6 votes on the bill on Thursday, with five Republicans voting to move it alongside Democrats. President Joe Biden talked about encouraging more competition, but the White House hasn’t taken part in that idea. A similar bill in the House of Representatives was previously issued by the Commission, but is awaiting a floor vote.

Tech companies have fought the bill, hired lobbyists, funded advocacy groups, and warned of serious unintended consequences if the bill was passed.

Within that provision, the bill requires the platform to rank apps higher in search results and their own mobile app store, and to use business personal data to offer competing products and services. It is prohibited.

In recent years, Big Tech has been Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minnesota), Chairman of the Antimonopoly Act Committee.

The bill is not intended to dissolve tech companies or destroy what they offer, but to prevent competition-hindering behavior, Grassley said.

Klobuchar said the workaround included comments from tech device makers Sonos and Tile on how the platform made the product difficult to work, and Amazon copied the product created by the seller on the site. I quoted an article in The Wall Street Journal on how I used the data to do so.

I’ve heard many times about how these companies are abusing power, she said, adding that road rules must be in place to make things fair.

Senators have expanded the bill to include large foreign-affiliated technology platforms like TikTok to avoid picking out American technology companies. Despite bipartisan approval, there was tension among the members of the panel.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democratic Party of California, said it’s difficult to justify a bill that regulates the behavior of just a handful of businesses, while allowing all other businesses to continue to do exactly the same thing. MarketWatch reported. She voted for it. Senator Mike Lee, a Republican Utah, said it could negatively impact innovation and create incentives to stop trading with third parties.

Apple and Google said Tuesday that the bill would make consumers vulnerable to malware, ransomware and fraud, and hurt small businesses that rely on platforms to market and distribute their services.

Brian Hughesman, vice president of public policy at Amazon, said in a statement that the bill is a vague ban and an unreasonable fine of up to 15% of U.S. revenue, allowing small businesses to sell on Amazon. He said it would jeopardize his ability to do so. He also warned that it could make it difficult for Amazon to offer prime shipping.

