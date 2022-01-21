Project Iris leaks first details on Google’s next AR headset





Enlarge / Product photo of Google Glass wearable. Project iris doesn’t look like this. It is said to be more like ski goggles than casual glasses.

Google engineers are developing new augmented reality (AR) headsets, according to a report by The Verge, citing two people familiar with the project.

Google hopes to ship a product named “Project Iris” sometime in 2024, but the date is probably uncertain.

Like Apple’s rumored mixed reality glasses, Project Iris is wireless and uses an external camera to send enhanced images of the real world. And like one of the devices Apple has reportedly worked on, glasses leave rugged graphics processing to an external computer. For Google, the device relies on cloud computing rather than nearby hardware.

Sources say the current prototype of this device is “similar to a pair of ski goggles.”

About 300 people are working on top-secret projects at Google, including some members of the Pixel team, according to Verge sources. The project is led by Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs. He has been deeply involved in several AR / VR / XR projects over the last few years.

These projects include Google Lens, ARCore, and the recently released Project Starline. Project Starline uses both 3D sensors and 3D display technology to create high-resolution video calls and the illusion that a remote speaker is sitting in front of you in physical space. It is a telepresence booth. Starline is also targeted for launch in 2024 and has been featured in some Fortune 500 companies and Google’s internal trial program.

As is common in R & D projects (especially Google), many of the Bavor-led projects haven’t become mainstream products. This may be the case here as well.

Google, on the other hand, is part of an ongoing arms race for mixed reality technology. Facebook has rebranded itself as Meta, treating this type of technology as a core business of the future. Meanwhile, Apple is working on mixed reality and AR platforms, with multiple products in the pipeline. Other major tech companies like Microsoft are also investing heavily in telepresence and AR.

Google’s history of this type of technology is also deeply rooted. For example, the company introduced the Google Glass AR headset in 2012. Glass has failed as a consumer product, but is still used in the corporate context. And Google acquired smart glasses maker North last year.

Other key figures involved in Project Iris include Senior Engineering Director (Shahram Izadi) for ARCore, Senior Engineering Director for Google Lens (Eddie Chung), Google Assistant Creator Scott Huffman, and former Lytro CTO Kurt Akeley. I’m Mark Lucovsky, a former Facebook / MetaAR software reader.

Listing image by Google

