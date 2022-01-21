New Google AR headset? Don’t call it Google Glass 3.0





Google is reportedly making a new AR headset-and this tech addict has a flashback.

This was me in 2013 and was an idiot to greet the world wearing a monocular AR device that looks like a 21st century Mad Eye Moody.

I could blame Google. After all, it was their Google Glass AR headset … but it’s really my responsibility not to realize that I looked like Glasshole.

That’s me. You may be wondering how you got here. I was a glass hall. (Image credit: Future / Today show)

In fact, Google Glass was an incredible wearable technology ahead of its time. I mean far ahead. So far, no one has realized that innovation cannot happen just for innovation. There is an aesthetic aspect. Everything you put on your body should be attractive, or at least it should look like it belongs to it. Google Glass failed the litmus test.

This technology was proto augmented reality. The approximately 25-inch overlay screen, which virtually floats in front of the face, did not interact or enhance the environment enough to notify you completely without distraction from real life. The idea that images interact with real-world objects was at least a few years old.

Still, there was an app that allowed me to control the system with device gestures (and the movement of my head made it look even stranger). Much of what Google Glass has done and its promises have influenced future AR and VR interfaces. And because I’m interested in AR today, the future isn’t too far away.

Return to AR

And now the world is undoubtedly obsessed with both virtual platforms (see Metaverse).

Facebook has Oculus headgear, has a pole position in VR space, and is now actively responding to potential AR wearable fans with Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Right now, there are no screens-they are video and photo capture devices, but I know where this is heading. Facebook is wise to start with a compelling frame and build from there.

Apple is also enthusiastic about AR, and Tim Cook says so. And it is said that they are working on their own AR headgear that may or may not leave most of the iPhone’s processing power that you probably have in your pocket.

Given all of this new interest, could Google not be able to run again in the wearable AR headgear space?

According to The Verge’s report, the search giant set up a team and named it Project Iris. The latest story is based on a previous report on Google’s intent.

Unlike Google Glass, this headgear features a camera that pulls the world in and uses AR images from both local and Google Cloud to create the entire augmented reality.

I think it’s fair to assume that it differs from Glass in other important respects. Instead of one projected display with one eye, it will probably be a dual screen stereo view. It should also look like traditional glasses. Or you should wear as many glasses as you can while carrying a small display, chip (probably one of Google’s Tensor mobile CPUs), speakers, and microphone so you can talk to Google.

In fact, that last bit may be how Project Iris’s AR goggles are most similar to Google Glass. The original headset supported some gestures, but most of us controlled it primarily by voice.

Yes, this was another way to double the shame and embarrassment of friends and family by constantly talking to Google Glass, although some people didn’t know what I was wearing.

Better technology

Google’s next AR headgear will benefit from a significantly improved far-field microphone (the one used on Google Home devices). That is, you don’t have to scream or speak in your normal voice. You need to whisper.

Even gesture technology should improve, thanks to the experience of radar integration with Google’s Pixel smartphones.

The report states that Google is still hiring and developing, and the first product could be years away.

Still, the ghost of Google Glass-an enterprise product that isn’t completely dead now-will never be far from these efforts. Whatever Google ultimately produces must be as beautiful as Ray-Ban or Apple (the first). It’s easy to use, powerful, but private (difficult for Google) and should not cause even the mildest form of embarrassment.

It will not be the next Google Glass. What the project iris, or what Google actually calls it, must be something more.

That said, I hit whatever they produce on my face and call it a day. not embarrassing.

