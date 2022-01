Google working on an AR headset for 2024 called “Project Iris”

In September, I noticed that Google was developing an “Augmented Reality OS” for “innovative AR devices.” Today’s new report reveals that Google is working on an AR headset with “Project Iris.”

Citing sources familiar with the project, The Verge says Google is working on headsets that enhance incoming video from outward-facing cameras with a variety of graphics. This is not the form factor for glasses, but the screen of the current early prototype, which resembles ski goggles. That said, it already has an internal battery and doesn’t need to be plugged in for power.

You’re probably running an unspecified “custom Google processor” that is based on or similar to Tensor. This is because hardware chief Rick Osterloh said in August that Tensor is the perfect foundation for significantly improving AR. ”

However, Google is reportedly planning to render “some graphics” in the data center cloud and “beam into the headset” due to “power constraints”. That’s because analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this month that “Apple’s Metaverse headset is about 23 years ahead of its competitors in computing power.” Of course, the company has streaming experience from Stadia.

Project Iris, on the other hand, is said to be running Android now, but things can change given the ongoing adoption of new operating systems.

According to The Verge, Google wants to ship in 2024, but work has only recently begun to increase. There is no “well-defined market development strategy” and “the Pixel team is involved in some hardware parts”, but it’s unclear if the device will be the Pixel brand.

Google is very confidential about Project Iris, and there are today reports that work in the Bay Area is taking place in another building that “requires special keycard access and nondisclosure agreements.” Currently 300 employees are working, but hundreds more will be hired.

It is overseen by Clay Bavor, a longtime AR / VR head as part of Google Labs. In addition to Project Iris, former Google Assistant Engineering VP Scott Huffman works with former Google Lens Head, Lytro’s former CTO, and ARCore’s Engineering Director.

According to the latest rumors, Apple’s next AR headset may be announced this year, but will not ship until 2023. Meanwhile, Meta’s Project Cambria is expected to arrive in 2022. If 2024 is actually the date of Google’s competitors, it could be delayed. It will be disadvantageous to third party content / apps.

Today’s report suggests that Google may be working on smart glasses separate from the North acquisition. The New York Times hinted at working on that form factor at the end of last year.

