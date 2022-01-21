Pittsburgh’s self-driving technology company is pushing looser rules for vehicle testing





Southwestern Pennsylvania has emerged as a hub for self-driving car technology, but industry representatives say the state must relax testing regulations in order for the region to take advantage of such innovations. Said.

They rallyed over a pending bill in Harrisburg, allowing businesses to test self-driving cars in the state without a driver.

The Pittsburgh region is in a unique position to be at the forefront of this transformation. [in transportation].. And we want to do this in Pennsylvania. Matt Blackburn, Senior Government Relations Manager at Autonomous Driving Technology Company Aurora Innovation Inc, said he hopes this will continue to grow in Pennsylvania.

Blackburn spoke at a virtual roundtable hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

According to a study released last fall, the autonomous mobile sector could explode to more than $ 1 trillion over the next five years, creating an additional 5,000 jobs in addition to the already existing 6,300 positions.

Elizabeth Fishback, head of state and local issues at Argo AI, said she and others in the self-driving car industry are working closely with policy makers to change state restrictions on unmanned driving testing. Said that he has been advancing.

The industry has no federal framework. You’ll have to move from state to state to get your self-driving car on the road, but that’s okay. The process that has been underway both before and after the introduction of this law has been incredibly supportive.

Katie Blackley

/ /

90.5 WESA

Blackburn said local Democratic Senator Jay Costa and Wayne Fontana also supported the measures introduced by Johnstown Republican Senator Wayne Langerholc earlier this month.

Aurora’s Blackburn has this combination of people who know that this is a moment of change in the state about the increasing adoption of autonomous driving technology.

The problem for state policy makers is [whether] We want to play a leadership role in this. Or do you want to see Ohio do it? Want to see South Carolina do it? Want to see other states do it?

Proponents of the state legislature understand that it’s time to do that, he added. This law is really bipartisan, although not much happens in a bipartisan way.

Secretary of Transportation Yasmine Gramian said her agency made safety a top priority in discussions on Langerholks’ proposal.

At PennDOT, [we] Take a look at our role in helping to strike a delicate balance between driving innovation and driving growth, while prioritizing the safety of all users.

We actually provide guidelines for testing and safety planning before [granting] Any [testing] Approval [to companies], She added. And I want to see a proven safety culture. In fact, we see it with the high level of safety requirements of these companies.

Clay Roach, FedEx’s Vice President of Transportation, said state regulations have significantly influenced his company’s decision to operate autonomous line-carrying trucks in Texas. FedEx is testing vehicles on the route between Dallas and Houston in collaboration with Aurora and Washington-based truck maker PACCAR.

It was [testing] Obviously in state [where] The law is already in place, Roach said.

He said the autonomous system would allow his company to improve worker productivity in the face of a national truck driver shortage. Instead of replacing employees, he added that technology would help their work.

He said this automation could enhance the work of team members.Automation is an opportunity to increase productivity [and] It not only improves efficiency, but also improves work quality, comfort and safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2022-01-20/self-driving-tech-companies-in-pittsburgh-push-for-looser-rules-on-vehicle-testing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos