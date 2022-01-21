Crypto News, Jan. 20: BIG Google and Meta Stories!





Plus, is MicroStrategy’s enthusiasm for Bitcoin cooling off after a 40% slump from all-time highs?

But first subscribe to our newsletter here.

Listen to the CoinMarketRecap podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts

Crypto.com hack affected 483 users

Crypto.com has confirmed that 483 users suffered unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts after a hot wallet hack this week. A total of 4,836 ETH was taken during the incident alongside 443.93 BTC and $ 66,200 in other assets. In cash terms, more than $ 33 million in funds was stolen, meaning the incident was far bigger than previously thought. Crypto.com has stressed that no customers have experienced a loss of funds with most unauthorized withdrawals prevented.

Are NFT avatars coming to Facebook?

Got an NFT avatar? You might soon be able to proudly display it as your profile picture on Facebook and Instagram. That’s according to the Financial Times, which says the parent company of both social networks Meta is working on plans that would allow users to create The tech giant has engaged in discussions on whether to build a marketplace where NFTs could be traded, something that could prove calamitous for OpenSea, the current industry leader.

Google Pay to entice users with crypto?

Cryptocurrencies are set to become a bigger part of Google Pay, according to reports. Bloomberg writes that the tech giant wants to entice users by making the most out of partnerships established with the likes of Coinbase and BitPay. As part of these collaborations, Google Pay users can store their crypto assets on digital cards, which can then be converted into fiat whenever a purchase is made. Arnold Goldberg, a former PayPal executive, is going to be running Google’s payments division.

Saylor vows never to sell Bitcoin

Michael Saylor has once again doubled down on his Bitcoin bet vowing that MicroStrategy will never sell its vast cryptocurrency reserves. BTC is currently down 40% from an all-time high set back in November, but in an interview with Bloomberg, Saylor insisted that the digital asset still holds vast advantages over the dollar. When asked whether there is any temptation to offload the 124,391 BTC that MicroStrategy currently owns, he said: “Never. No. Were not sellers.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/crypto-news-jan-20-big-google-and-meta-stories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos