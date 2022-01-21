Apple shares a movie celebrating the Lunar New Year on the iPhone 13 Pro





Apple today shared a short film called “Comeback,” which was released to celebrate Chinese New Year. Directed by Zhang Meng, this video is the beginning of the year of the Tiger, a story of a forgotten village with a father, a son, and a “dream outside the world.”

The 23-minute movie was shot using the latest iPhone (iPhone 13 Pro), as well as all the videos in Apple’s ongoing “Shoton‌iPhone‌” series. Apple was shot in Chinese, but has also added English subtitles for those who don’t speak that language.

Lunar New Year, or Lunar New Year, begins on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and is a major holiday in China and other countries. Apple previously shared Chinese gift guides with iPhone 13 models, AirPods, and more on websites in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

Apple also announced a special edition of AirPods Pro and a special edition of Beats Studio Buds with the theme of a custom-designed tiger, as 2022 is the year of the tiger in the Chinese calendar.

