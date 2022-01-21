Children with COVID-19 are at risk of rare complications. Will Omicron make MIS-C more common?





When Yolanda Branson’s family tested positive for COVID-19 last year, she was relieved that her 4-year-old son, DJ, had no symptoms.

But a few weeks later, her always happy and energetic boy was hospitalized.

Branson was scared.

“It was one of the most intestinal and traumatic experiences I’ve ever had,” she told ABC, Maryland, USA.

“It was really, really, really hard.”

When the DJ first started to feel sick, he had temperature and abdominal pain.

Doctors told Ms. Branson that it was probably unrelated to his coronavirus infection and was probably a bug he picked up before school.

But with a period of lethargy, the fever continued to come and go.

When his temperature soared again, his parents took him to the hospital, where he was hospitalized for more than a week.

“I personally know. It only makes you feel hopeless because you’re sitting there and he’s crying,” said DJ father Darryl Branson.

“You’re talking about a 4-year-old kid who wants to run around and play. That’s all he wanted to do, he just got up and got out of bed.”

MIS-C appears to be a rare side effect of the coronavirus, but it usually attacks children around the age of nine. (Courtesy: Branson family)

DJ was diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or a rare post-COVID condition called MIS-C.

In Australia, it is also called pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, or PIMS-TS.

Paul Offit, a physician at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said it was most common in children around the age of 9 weeks after experiencing mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

“They are no longer positive and no longer shed infectious viruses,” he said.

“They have antibodies to the virus and have this polyphyly disease characterized by high fever, pneumonia, heart, liver and kidney involvement.

“It can be very serious, it can require admission to the intensive care unit, and it can be fatal.”

Complications are still very rare, but highly infectious variants of Omicron have boosted infections in the United States and are recording numbers.

As the number of cases increases, so does the hospitalization of children infected with COVID-19.

Experts are not yet sure if the increase in MIS-C cases will soon peak.

Mysterious COVID complications

In the United States, more than 6,000 cases of MIS-C have been diagnosed among children infected with COVID-19 or exposed to persons carrying the virus.

Fifty-five American children have died.

Symptoms to watch out for in children: MIS-C is diagnosed in school-age children infected with or exposed to COVID-19 Very rare but can be dangerous Symptoms are usually 2 of COVID ~ Appears after 6 weeks-19 infections Children with MIS-C have one or more of the following symptoms in addition to ongoing fever: abdominal pain, bloody eyes, diarrhea, dizziness, skin rash, vomiting. MIS-C can be treated if detected

In Australia, there were no deaths out of 35 cases reported by a network of children’s hospitals known as Pediatric Active Intensified Disease Monitoring (PAEDS).

No one fully understands why COVID-19 causes MIS-C.

However, some scientists believe that the immune system can overdrive and cause inflammation of the organs, which can slow the child’s body’s response to the virus.

Fortunately, two years after the pandemic occurred, doctors are good at recognizing and treating the disease.

“We are now much better at recognizing and treating the syndrome,” said Nigel Crawford of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne.

“We worked with colleagues across Australia to recognize some of the symptoms and started early treatment, which means that managing this condition has yielded some positive results. To do.”

Dr. Ofitt said the advent of MIS-C initially surprised the medical community and believed that he needed to be more aware of the condition.

“If your child is infected and recovers from the infection, you will have high fever and dyspnea one month later. You should see a doctor immediately to see if this is MIS-C. I think, “he said.

“There are better treatments for treating MIS-C, such as steroids, other anti-inflammatory drugs, and plasmapheresis (blood purification), but treatments that seem to speed up the resolution of the disease are definitely advancing. It has been. “

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows to raise volume WatchDuration: 2 minutes 35 seconds 2m 35s Parents warn to look for signs of rare conditions in the weeks following COVID infection Vaccines may help prevent MIS-C

DJ has since recovered from MIS-C, and recently, cardiologists have revealed everything about ongoing heart problems associated with heart disease.

“He’s back 100 or 120 percent and he’s getting stronger. The future is bright,” Branson said.

The Branson family wants parents to pay attention to the symptoms of MIS-C in their children. (ABC News: Bradley McCrennan)

At the age of four, DJs are too young to be vaccinated, but experts say there are simple steps that parents of children over the age of five can take to reduce the risk of MIS-C. say.

Two doses of Pfizer vaccine reduce the risk of MIS-C in adolescents aged 12 to 18 by 91%, according to a recent report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data were collected between July and December last year, when Delta variants remained dominant in the United States.

Vaccines have only recently become available to children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Australia, but have been available to Americans in that age group since November.

Using information from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that 27% of children aged 5 to 11 years have ever been vaccinated at least once.

“when [unvaccinated children]Get this preventable illness, it’s especially difficult, and it’s very difficult for [parents]To watch over the children’s fight. “

Omicron waves and children

In the week ending January 8, the CDC reported that more than 7 out of 100,000 American children under the age of 4 had COVID-19, more than double the rate reported a month ago. I reported that I was hospitalized.

By comparison, the proportion of people aged 5 to 11 who were hospitalized for COVID-19 was 1.3 per 100,000.

Omicron is still under study, but the new variants do not appear to affect infants of certain severity.

“There are no signs of increasing severity in this age group,” said Rochelle Wallensky, director of the CDC, earlier this month.

Dr. Walensky also admitted that some children came to the hospital for other reasons and were diagnosed with COVID-19 through regular screening.

An estimated 19 million American children under the age of five may have been waiting for a long time to qualify for vaccination.

Although research is ongoing, Pfizer’s December study of children aged 2 to 5 did not yield promising results.

After the serious MIS-C incident, the DJ has fully recovered and is back in the playground. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

With the emergence of MIS-C 2-6 weeks after COVID-19 infection, it will take some time for the United States to know if the proliferation of Omicron cases will also lead to complications of the proliferation of children.

Yolanda and Darryl Branson hope that the family experience will help educate others about what to look out for if a child becomes infected with COVID-19.

“I really don’t want my husband and parents to experience what I’ve experienced. It was trauma,” Branson said.

“Not all children are infected with MIS-C, which is exposed to COVID.

“But just in case, if you’re in that proportion, make sure you do your due diligence and your research, you defend your child, and you get involved with that doctor’s team. please.”

