TikTok Starts Testing Paid Subscription Support – TechCrunch





TikTok is testing support for paid subscriptions, the company confirmed with TechCrunch on Thursday. As first reported by The Information, popular short-form video apps are exploring options for creators to request content subscriptions. This feature is part of a limited test for the time being and is not widely available. TikTok refused to elaborate on this feature or share additional details.

A TikTok spokeswoman told TechCrunch in an email when asked to comment that he was always thinking of new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience.

It’s unclear how the paid subscription model will be implemented in your app. As a context, the For You page of TikTok’s popular algorithm shows videos of creators that users haven’t followed. If the creator chooses to request a subscription to the content, the video may not appear on the user’s For You page. However, subscriptions may not apply to the entire author’s account, but to additional content specifically for paid users.

Test news arrives the day after Instagram launches a subscription in the United States. This feature is currently under initial testing by a small number of creators who can provide followers with exclusive Instagram live video and paid access to stories. Creators can choose their own price to access their own content. Paid subscribers will have a special badge to distinguish them from free users in the sea of ​​comments.

TikTok’s paid subscription test follows a recent confirmation that creators are testing in-app chip functionality on a platform where they can receive money from fans outside of the TikTok LIVE stream where gifts are already supported. .. Creators participating in the limited test can apply for this feature if they have more than 100,000 followers and are in good condition.For those who are approved, in the profile[ヒント]A button will appear and followers can use this button to make direct payments.

The company’s latest testing is the latest in its monetization efforts, helping creators make a living through the platform. Last year, the company introduced a $ 200 million fund aimed at helping creators in the United States supplement their bottom line. TikTok also helps creators sign brand partnerships and sponsorship deals, and also provides livestream monetization. Given that TikToks focuses on monetization efforts, it’s no wonder that the company is experimenting with how creators offer paid content subscriptions.

Testing of TikTok and Instagram follows Twitter’s release of SuperFollows, a paid subscription service launched in September 2021. This feature allows users to subscribe to their favorite accounts for a monthly subscription fee in exchange for exclusive content. Eligible accounts can price their SuperFollow subscription with the option to charge $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 9.99 per month. Similar to the Instagram model, subscribers have a special super follower badge to distinguish them from unpaid followers.

Paid subscription services on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter outline the company’s efforts to bring court to the creator community. This service is also a way for businesses to compete with each other, along with other digital platforms such as YouTube that provide a lucrative way for creators to make money.

