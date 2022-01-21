What’s New in Civic Tech: Meet the Next Director of MetroLab





The MetroLab Network, which promotes intercity cooperation and higher education on international technology projects, appointed Kate Garman Burns as the next Managing Director on 31 January.

Garman Burns came to Metro Lab from Cityfi, a consultancy working on urban innovation. In that group, she helped develop policies and frameworks related to data governance, the future of work, the gig economy, and privacy issues. One of her achievements at Cityfi was the creation of a city cohort plan that included budgeters, utilities, and innovation leaders working on budget resilience. This kind of collaboration is also the basis of MetroLab’s work.

She also has experience in local governments. Prior to working at Cityfi, he was a technical and policy advisor to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, focusing on policymaking based on data related to city performance and innovation. German Burns has also worked as an Innovation Policy Advisor to the Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

Garman Burns replaces Ben Levine, former Executive Director of Metro Lab, and more recently Kim Lucas, Interim Executive Director.

We are excited to announce Kate as Executive Director of MetroLab Network. Bill Fulton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MetroLab Network, said in a statement. To work with her to take the organization to the next level. (Zack Quintance)

Missouri Broadband Development Director has been appointed by BJ Tanksley as the new Director of Broadband Development from the Missouri Economic Development Department this week. In this position, he will lead a state plan to invest more than $ 400 million in broadband expansion, which will be considered by the Missouri Parliament this year.

Tank Three brings experience in both the public and private sectors to this position. Most recently, he was responsible for state and local legislative issues at the Missouri Department of Agriculture. He has also worked at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. Tanksley holds a degree in Political Science from Southeast Missouri State University.

The Broadband Development Bureau was established in 2018. Since then, it has implemented the state’s first broadband grant program, awarding more than $ 3 million in grants. The office has also invested in broadband and has led other efforts with the governor to maintain civilian connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Julia Edinger)

Grant Supports Digital Skills Training for Individuals A $ 2 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is a San Francisco Public Library (San Francisco Public Library) to expand services for imprisoned individuals, including digital literacy training. Supports collaboration between SFPL) and the American Library Association (ALA). , Interactive map etc.

The ALA and SFPL teams will jointly lead the Increasing Information Access Initiative for Imprisoned People. As part of this project, digital literacy training will be piloted to assist people in the post-immigration process. Another part is a one-year virtual training series and the creation of an interactive map to help imprisoned individuals find library services. The project also includes a comprehensive survey of current models of prisons and personal library services in prisons, as well as efforts to revise outdated standards.

This project aims to improve and expand library services available to individuals imprisoned at both local and national levels. It will start within a few months after the approval of the supervisory board.

Studies show that increasing literacy rates and enhancing library and information access opportunities for detained and previously detained individuals often correlates with successful rehabilitation and re-entry, according to ALA. Tracie D. Hall, Executive Director, said in the announcement. (Julia Edinger)

Julia Edinger is a staff writer at Government Technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Toledo and has worked in publishing and media ever since. She is currently in Southern California.

