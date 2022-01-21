Protegrity partners with Google Cloud to accelerate secure data analytics





Protegrity has announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to support future releases of the BigQuery remote feature.

BigQuery remote functions provide Google Cloud customers with the ability to extend BigQuery with their own external code. Protegrity adds an additional layer of data protection with remote feature support, while enabling customers to deliver faster and more robust analytics via Google Cloud BigQuery.

The partnership between Protegritys and Google Cloud lays a strong foundation for providing anonymized datasets to many Google Cloud services. In addition to supporting Google Cloud remote capabilities, Protegrity also announced the availability of Cloud API for Google Cloud, a serverless API that can be used to integrate data protection into cloud services and ETL workflows, and Google’s Snowflake Protector. cloud.

Jeffrey Breen, Executive Vice President of Products and Strategy at Protegrity, accelerates data innovation for mutual customers without compromising privacy through a partnership with Google Cloud, one of the leaders in cloud computing and data analytics. I am trying to do it. Working with Google Cloud, we provide a privacy-by-design approach to more customers, realize the value of sensitive data, pursue secure data collaboration, and enhance our ability to innovate through advanced analytics.

BigQuery’s Protegritys support enables large-scale, secure analysis

The BigQuerys serverless architecture provides enterprises with the ability to operate at large scale and at high speeds. This allows for faster analysis on large data sets. With the support of Protegritys’ remote capabilities, customers can now securely leverage datasets that contain personally identifiable information.

Combined with out-of-the-box BigQuery security features, Protegritys’ fine-grained data protection gives customers a high level of trust to achieve strict data privacy regulations and compliance with internal security and risk management policies. I can. This allows businesses to provide faster and more robust data analytics via BigQuery without compromising privacy.

Protegritys vaultless tokenization uses data anonymization techniques to protect personal privacy by tokenizing personal and quasi-identifiers. Tokenizing data before moving to the cloud provides a Security by Design framework that supports customers’ ability to rapidly innovate new applications and analytic models while maintaining privacy.

Protegritys persistent data protection elements ensure that your data is protected in the event of intrusions, configuration errors, or other data breaches.

As data and analytics become more and more important to business growth and innovation, data privacy and security will also become important, said Sudhir Hasbe, director of product management at Google Cloud. We’re excited to see BigQuery’s remote capabilities become generally available to our customers and work with Protegrity to provide even more ways to perform data analytics with speed, privacy, and security.

Protegritys support for the BigQuery remote feature will be generally available in the first quarter of 2022.

Protegrity Cloud API and Snowflake Protector protect sensitive data

Protegrity also announced two new data protectors for Google Cloud customers, including Cloud API, a serverless API that can be used to integrate data protection into cloud services and ETL workflows, and Snowflake Protector on Google Cloud.

Cloud API: The Cloud API is a serverless API that allows developers to integrate data protection into custom applications and ETL workflows in the cloud. These components run natively on each platform with Function-As-A-Service (FaaS) for flexible scaling in the full cloud. Snowflake Protector: The Snowflake protector is a dedicated protector that integrates seamlessly with Snowflake SQL to protect or unprotect your data. It has been benchmarked to incredible speed with elastic scaling to support maximum workloads.

Matt Hutton, Vice President of Cloud Engineering at Protegrity, says that in today’s data economy, a company’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to harness the power of the cloud for advanced analytics. With Protegritys’ advanced data protection now available on Google Cloud, organizations can generate valuable insights faster and more securely than ever before.

