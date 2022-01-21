Google Sheets | RudderStack Docs





Google Sheets is a popular spreadsheet program that is bundled as a part of the free, cloud-based office suite offered by Google. With Google Sheets you can seamlessly create spreadsheets that update and save automatically and are easy to access from your Google Drive.

With the RudderStack-Google Sheets integration, you can send your spreadsheet data residing within Google Sheets to your preferred data warehouse destination supported by RudderStack.

All the Cloud Extract sources support sending data only to a data warehouse destination.

Getting Started

Setting up the Google Sheet integration with RudderStack involves three major steps:

Specifying the connection credentials to integrate Google Sheets with RudderStackDefining the Google Sheet and the workbook which will act as the source of dataSetting the data update schedule

To set up Google Sheets as a source on the RudderStack dashboard, follow these steps:

Log into your RudderStack dashboard.From the left panel, select Sources. Then, click on Add Source, as shown: Next, select Google Sheets, and click on Next. Assign a name to your source, and click on Next. Specifying Connection Credentials Next. Choose your Google account and give RudderStack the required permissions to access Google Sheets.

If you’ve already configured Google Sheets as a source before, you can choose the Google account under the Use existing credentials tab.

Defining the Data SourceNext, choose the Google Spreadsheet and the worksheet to be used as the data source. You will also need to specify the Header row. This is the row that contains the sheets headers and column names.

By default, RudderStack uses the first row of the sheet as the header row.

You will also need to specify the First data row. This is the row where the sheets data begins. Then, click on Next to proceed.

By default, RudderStack uses the row that follows the header as the first data row.

RudderStack will automatically verify if the sheet is valid and contains any data. If the specified worksheet is empty, RudderStack will flag this automatically, as shown: Setting the Data Update ScheduleAs the final step, you will be required to set the Run Frequency to schedule The data import from your Google Sheet to RudderStack. You can also specify the time when you want this synchronization to start, by choosing the time under the Sync Starting At option.

That’s it! Your Google Sheet is now successfully configured as a source.

RudderStack will start ingesting data from your Google Sheets source as per the specified frequency. You can further connect this source to your data warehouse by clicking on Connect Destinations or Add Destination, as shown:

Use the Connect Destinations option if you have already configured a data warehouse destination in RudderStack. To configure a data warehouse destination from scratch, click on the Add Destination button.

FAQs

Yes, it is.

We have implemented a feature hence RudderStack associates a table prefix for every Cloud Extract source writing to a warehouse schema. This way, multiple Cloud Extract sources can write to the same schema with different table prefixes.

If you come across any issues while configuring Google Sheets as a source on the RudderStack dashboard, please feel free to contact us. You can also start a conversation in our Slack community; we will be happy to talk to you!

