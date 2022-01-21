Intel invests at least $ 20 billion in new Ohio chip factory





Intel has selected Ohio for a new chip manufacturing complex that will cost at least $ 20 billion and is working to increase computer chip production in the United States as users are tackling a protracted shortage of critical components. We are strengthening.

Initially, the new site near Columbus will have two chip factories, hiring 3,000 people directly, while creating additional jobs at construction and nearby companies, Intel said. But that would be just the beginning.

Patrick Gelsinger, who became Intel’s CEO last year, is working to reduce reliance on foreign chip makers in the United States while urging Congress to pass incentives aimed at increasing domestic chip production. Rapidly increased corporate investment in. He said Intel could invest $ 100 billion over the next 10-year US manufacturing campus and anticipates the extent and speed of its expansion if Congress approves a spending package known as the CHIPS Act. Associated with Federal Grants.

Gelsinger, 60, said in a recent interview that funding would make it bigger and wider. However, our recovery plan does not rely on the CHIPS law.

Intel’s move is important not only for geopolitical implications, but also for the supply chain. Chips that act as the brains of computers and many other devices are manufactured primarily in Taiwan, with China expressing territorial disputes. During the pandemic, they are also lacking due to overwhelming demand and Covid-related turmoil in manufacturing and labor supply, raising questions about how to ensure a consistent chip pipeline.

Officials from the Biden administration, who are actively promoting the CHIPS law, are expected to discuss Intel’s announcement on Friday.

Intel is planning a webcast to discuss the expansion on Friday. This move is Intels’ first move to a new state of manufacturing in over 40 years. Based in Silicon Valley, the company has US factories in Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona. Last March, Gelsinger selected an existing complex near Phoenix for a $ 20 billion expansion and is currently underway.

However, Gelsinger also argued that a new place was needed to provide additional talent, water, electricity and other resources for the complex process of making chips. Intel has combed the country for the site and urged the state to compete for one of the biggest economic development awards in recent memory.

The location chosen for the new factory in New Albany, on the eastern outskirts of Columbus, is in an area known for its cheap land and housing. The nearby Ohio State University is the primary source of information for graduates with engineering degrees available from Intel. Columbus is also centrally located for receiving supplies and shipping finished chips.

Site selections were reported last week by The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com. Intel has confirmed Thursday’s Time selection.

Gelsinger, a 30-year Intel veteran who became the chief of VMware for software maker in 2012, returned to chip maker last year to become CEO as semiconductor shortages began to plague automakers and other companies. became.

Part of the shortage was due to a pandemic, but another long-term factor was the shift in chip manufacturing to Asian countries, where they subsidized the companies that built their factories. The United States accounts for about 12% of the world’s chip production, down from 37% in 1990. Europe’s share has declined from 40% to 9% during that period.

Many of the state-of-the-art chips come from Taiwan semiconductor manufacturers, which Pentagon officials are worried about because of their proximity to China.

A law passed in the Senate with bipartisan support last June will provide the chip industry with a $ 52 billion grant, including a grant to companies building new U.S. factories. .. Gelsinger and others said he expected it to pass in the coming months, but the package was subsequently involved in the House dispute over the Biden administration’s priorities.

In Europe, Gelsinger also worked with authorities on a similar subsidy package that could help build a large new Intel plant there at an expected price comparable to the expansion in the United States.

Ohio has never had a presence in chip manufacturing. VLSI Research analyst Dan Hutcheson said moving to a state without an existing chip factory would get permission or convince gas, chemicals and production machinery suppliers to set up nearby offices. We present issues such as. On the other hand, having factories in more states provides leverage for lobbying in Washington, he said.

Intel isn’t the only one expanding production in the United States. TSMC began construction last year at a $ 12 billion complex about 50 miles from the Intels site near Phoenix. Samsung Electronics has selected Taylor, Texas as its $ 17 billion factory and plans to begin construction in 2022.

Gelsingers’ strategy is based in part on the bet that Intel could rival TSMC and Samsung in manufacturing chips to order from other companies. For most of its existence, Intel has only manufactured microprocessors and other chips that it designs and sells.

This strategy carries risks as Intel lags behind its Asian rivals by incorporating more circuitry in each slice of silicon, improving the capabilities of devices such as smartphones and computers. Gelsinger says Intel will catch up over the years, but it’s not easy as these companies continue to develop their own new developments.

Intel is catching up, but Hatchson said it isn’t.

