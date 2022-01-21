Google will shut down your free GSuite account unless you pay for it — what you need to know





To continue using Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive yesterday (January 19th), all users of GSuite’s “Legacy Free Edition” will be “paid Google Workspace subscriptions” by July 1, 2022. Announced that “upgrade” is needed. Google Office suite for documents, sheets, slides and more.

But wait — isn’t it a free service for everyone who uses Google? Do all Gmail users have to pay to use them?

Google’s vague wording blog post announcing this change stated that “you will not be able to access Google Workspace core services such as Gmail, Calendar, and Meet,” but it wasn’t clear. YouTube and Google Photos are still free.

Who will be affected by GSuite shutdown

That sounds pretty scary, but let’s truncate the confusing words. This change applies only to family and small business people who often use Google services that provide free custom domain names and associated email addresses.

Gmail users who have a “@ gmail.com” domain suffix and a free Google account that provides calendars, drives, documents, etc. will not be affected, at least for now.

The service that will be phased out was originally a free version of Google Apps, which was available from 2006 to 2012, but existing free groups are allowed to continue. The related paid service was later rebranded as G Suite and again in 2020 as Google Workspace.

Therefore, if your uncle set up a Google Apps account in the domain “johnsonfamily.com” in 2008 and used that domain to give each family an email address, the current admin for that group would be at least 6 per user. You need to start paying dollars. Every month by July. The same applies to small and medium-sized enterprises that have launched “acmewidgets.com”.

If you choose not to start paying, the data associated with the group and held on Google’s servers must be exported by July 1st (Google has a tool for that). After that, all data may be permanently deleted.

“There is no way to export books, movies, music, app content purchases, etc.” and “You could lose your Google Voice number,” said Ron Amadeo of Ars Technica.

How to keep a GSuite account

If you decide to pay, your G Suite account will be converted to a Google Workspace account at a price “based on the features you are currently using” and your data will be migrated from May 1st. The price list for Google Workspace accounts is as follows:

The top layer of Workspace with unlimited users is Google’s office and email settings, which commercial companies use and pay for. Small outfits with less than 300 users can be paid for less than $ 18 per user per month. Educational institutions and nonprofits using G Suite will be migrated to Workspace for free.

Users of free Google accounts that aren’t associated with a custom domain aren’t affected by this, but it’s clear that they have a habit of suddenly changing their minds about how much Google supports services and devices.

Register pointed out last summer that Google reverted to its previous pledge to store unlimited images in Google Photos, limiting all data associated with free accounts to 15GB. And we can’t forget that Google will remotely brick the Google OnHub router in December 2022 after just seven years of service.

