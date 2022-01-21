Gamers are concerned about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard





Is Microsoft too big for gamers?

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for about $ 69 billion is what the company calls a move to “provide a building block for the Metaverse.” However, gamers don’t really care about the latest buzzwords in the tech industry, and are far more concerned about the integration of the gaming industry and what this means for their ability to play their favorite games.

Online gamers shared concerns about the industry being dominated by a few major players. If it’s easy to buy Activision Blizzard, the largest third-party publisher, there’s also concern about which company will be next.

“We are working hard to integrate the media / cultural empires that dominate everything (Disney, Microsoft, etc.). Today, no matter how much you like their product, it’s terrible for the media in the long run. “One Redditor talked about trading r / games in a megathread.

For Xbox maker Microsoft, Activision’s deal was announced Tuesday, but isn’t expected to close until Microsoft’s 2023. This is the second major game acquisition in the last two years, just a week after Take-Two’s $ 12.7 billion acquisition of mobile game maker. Zinga. Throughout social media, gamers’ reaction to the news of the deal was uncertain and a question about the future. With so many resources (and hit titles) concentrated in a few companies, many are concerned about the rise of monopolies and the inability to play their favorite games.

PlayStation gamers may notice the negative consequences of this transaction as subscribers to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service may win new exclusive titles, Wedbush analysts said. Michael Pachter said.

“If Microsoft tries to make it [Activision Blizzard] Gamers need to worry because Xbox-only games hurt PlayStation owners, “Pachter said.

Similar feelings can be seen in r / PS5 subreddit. There, PlayStation owners were worried about facing a future where titles from Activision Blizzard could disappear.

“We will not buy the world’s largest third-party publishers. [intellectual property] It’s good for the industry. “

Raise monopoly rights to a new level

There is a reason for this concern. Microsoft’s move to buy Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion in 2020 has left a bad taste for PlayStation owners. Starfield, a sci-fi action role-playing game developed by Bethesda, is the first major Xbox-only game since its acquisition. In November, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that Bethesda’s popular role-playing series, Elder Scrolls VI, will also be dedicated to the Microsoft console.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is also rumored to put pressure on PS5 maker Sony and work on an alternative game path for the PlayStation platform.

“There is no doubt that this deal will weaken Sony’s position in the market,” said Pierce Harding Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis. “Including the new release in the Xbox Game Pass of some major game franchises, including the Call of Duty, whether or not Activision Blizzard’s content is gradually limited to the Xbox platform and services, undermines Sony’s third-party business. Sony is benefiting from this feature. It negotiates call-of-duty timed exclusive content, which is currently under threat. “

Sony fans are skeptical of the deal, but Xbox fans at Reddit have been very supportive of it.

The Redditor on the r / Xbox Series X was shocked by the news, but was also excited about the possibility that the entire Activision and Blizzard catalog would appear on the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft said Tuesday that it has more than 25 million Game Pass subscribers.

The subreddit also received news that Activision CEO Bobby Cotic knew in advance about allegations of sexual harassment within his company, and Microsoft said, “All aspects of the relationship with Activision Blizzard. I’ve seen frequent references to quotes from Spencer in November.

A Sony spokesman told The Wall Street Journal Thursday that he hopes Microsoft will continue to play Activision Blizzard games on its platform.

“Microsoft expects to comply with the contractual agreement and continue to ensure that Activision games are multi-platform,” a Sony spokeswoman said.

On Thursday, Spencer expanded the meaning of the deal to PlayStation owners.

“We confirmed our intention to respect all existing contracts at the time of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to maintain the Call of Duty on PlayStation,” he tweeted. “Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationships.”

Who’s next?

With Microsoft flaunting its deep pockets, another big question following the $ 68.7 billion acquisition is who spends a lot of money on another gaming company.

Electronic Arts, the publisher of the Madden franchise, is a leading gaming company rumored to be a potential target, with Wall Street investors worth $ 37 billion. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, which publishes the Grand Theft Auto franchise, is even more affordable at $ 17 billion. Next up is the private Valve, where Bloomberg estimates it’s worth about $ 10 billion in 2019. Valve doesn’t have as big a catalog as other publishers, but it owns one of the largest online game stores, Steam and the hardware division. It features its own virtual reality headset and an upcoming portable console, the Steam deck.

Below that are small publishers such as Epic Games, which owns the Fortnite franchise. And it’s only in the United States. There are also Japanese game publishers in France such as Assassin’s Creed maker Ubisoft, Final Fantasy maker Square Enix, Street Fighter developer Capcom, and Sega the creator of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Microsoft’s big enemy until the deal closes in 2023 will be the federal government.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler tweeted Thursday about his expectations for the deal. The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Nadler, will hold hearings on mergers and acquisitions of companies to investigate whether there are anti-competitive issues in the transaction.

Activision Blizzard is already a game giant and has a pattern of bullying workers to avoid accountability for rampant sexual misconduct. I expect this deal to be scrutinized to ensure that it does not harm American workers or competition. https://t.co/0KdD0GM3YR

Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 20, 2022

“Activision Blizzard (already a game giant) has a pattern of bullying workers to avoid accountability for rampant sexual misconduct,” Nadler tweeted. “We hope this deal will be scrutinized so as not to harm American workers or competition.”

There are also many major tech companies that can enhance their gaming portfolio by purchasing large publishers. Google set foot on video games on its cloud gaming service Stadia, but the service couldn’t keep up. Amazon launched the Luna service last year, demonstrating its willingness to invest aggressively in this area with the $ 970 million acquisition of Twitch. Apple has made a name for itself with its Apple Arcade subscription, dedicating some of its most anticipated mobile games to iOS devices only. There is also Meta, formerly Facebook, which creates the Metaverse take.

All of these tech companies are worth $ 1 trillion, or almost that, and the Microsoft-Activision deal has revealed that they don’t have time to wait.

“This transaction, its size, and the growing impact on the industry mean that the potential for another major acquisition has increased to some extent,” Harding Rolls said. “Other publishers and competitors will be busy assessing what this means for their strategy.”

