Google just received terrible news in Europe, which could get worse





Google has just been hit by some very bad news coming from Europe, which may be even worse for website owners than Google itself. In an unprecedented case, an Austrian court ruled that Google Analytics violated European data protection laws. As a result, Google Analytics has become illegal in Austria.

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

It’s all back to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is in compliance in Europe. Implemented in 2018, the GDPR was created to give European citizens more control over their personal data, both online and offline. Unfortunately, the GDPR and US surveillance laws are not confused.

According to a decision made by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in 2020, the policy of forcing US website providers to provide personal user data to the authorities violates the GDPR. This may not seem to be related to Google Analytics at first glance, but it is very related. Some of the information easily collected by US providers violates the GDPR directly. So, in theory, in order for these websites to operate legally in Europe, we need to stop collecting personal information. In fact, it doesn’t seem to have changed much since 2018.

Google Analytics is completely illegal in Austria

Prior to 2020, a law called the Privacy Shield was in force, allowing European data to be transferred to the United States. However, the shield was disabled by the CJEU on July 16, 2020. Since then, US-based websites have not been allowed to transfer data from European citizens to the United States. Of course, this only applies to data that falls under the GDPR and contains only identifiable information about a particular individual. However, according to FieldFisher, this also includes IP addresses that are considered “online identifiers”.

Despite the CJEU’s 2020 ruling, many providers continued to send personal data, including Google Analytics, to the United States. Max Schrems, Honorary Chairman of NOYB, a European non-profit organization focused on digital rights, said: justice. Many EU companies are in control instead of switching to legal options. “

The Austrian Data Protection Agency followed up on what the CJEU ruled in 2020, making the use of Google Analytics completely illegal. Since the ruling comes into force immediately, all websites servicing Austrian citizens must act swiftly to avoid being fined for violating local law.

What will the new court ruling change?

Many companies operating in Europe need to decide whether to continue using Google Analytics or switch to an alternative website traffic tool. Failure to comply may result in heavy fines. However, providers may continue to ignore European law and risk fines. After all, not all such businesses are captured or reported. If caught, the price can be high. NOYB describes a case where the Irish Data Protection Commission fined WhatsApp € 225 million for violating data protection legislation.

Ultimately, US-based companies need to consider workarounds for European privacy laws. Hosting customer data in Europe is convenient, but of course limits the types of data that can be freely collected and distributed. For the time being, websites that continue to use Google Analytics must obtain the consent of each visitor before collecting data.

The choice to ban Google Analytics in Austria may be the first step in a bigger revolution. Austria may be the first bad news for Google, as other countries in the European Union are likely to follow suit, but more countries may come in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slashgear.com/google-just-got-terrible-news-in-europe-and-it-could-get-much-worse-20708166/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos