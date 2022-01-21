Google Project Iris is a new cloud-based AR / VR headset.





It’s been a few years since Google took the AR and VR market seriously, but rumors of AR glasses that rounded earlier this month revealed even more leaks. In this new leak, an unnamed source tells The Verge that a new Google AR headset named Project Iris is under development and is currently scheduled for release in 2024.

Sources describe an early prototype of Project Iris as looking like a “pair of ski goggles.” Probably not the HTC Vive Flow announced in late 2021. The difference here is that the project iris is not connected to an external device. Its computing power or other features.

In fact, according to this source, Google’s project iris has custom Google silicon and is likely a slimmer version of the Google Tensor with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel team was involved in the project’s hardware design. It is reported that it is. Similarly.

But the most interesting part is not Google’s new desire to return to AR or VR. Rather, Project Iris uses the data center to “render some graphics remotely and beam them to the headset over an internet connection.” If it sounds like a rough description of Google Stadia, you’re certainly not alone in your mind.

With cloud-based services like Stadia and bespoke low-power chipsets created by Google itself, always-on headsets have far more graphics capabilities than the average stand-alone AR or VR headset. Can be provided.

Google’s previous VR headset, Daydream View, was equipped with a Pixel smartphone. Source: Android Central

In the report, Project Iris is referred to as an “AR headset,” but the description of its features makes it much more immersive. Verge compares it to Quest Pro and Apple’s rumored headsets. Both could be far more focused on VR than the best AR glasses are designed.

According to the report, Google currently has more than 300 people working on the project and will hire “hundreds more.” Interestingly, Clay Bavor leads the project with Project Starline. Bavor was previously responsible for the company’s now obsolete Google Cardboard and Google Daydream VR projects.

Google still sells Google Glass, but only to the enterprise market where it finds a niche foothold. Since acquiring Canada’s popular AR Glasses startup to North, the company has been working hard to grow its team there and working hard on its new products.

Based on the information we have compiled, North’s upcoming products may differ from Project Iris, indicating Google’s re-interest in consumer-focused mixed reality products.

