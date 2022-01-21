Healthcare Innovation: Aatmanirbharta in the Medical Technology Sector





Covid-19 raises an unprecedented public health challenge for the country, but the pandemic coincided with the rise and spread of many new era health tech companies established during the pandemic itself. At the same time, in addition to increasing foreign investment in the healthcare and health tech sectors, we have come up with innovations in cutting-edge healthcare technology with a service and delivery footprint in India in the sense of conveying the message of Made for India. There are several foreign-based companies in India. Therefore, thanks to Covid-19, telemedicine and electronic pharmacies are rapidly emerging as new common sense in the country, and with both Made-in-India and Made-for-India medical innovations, medical technology and device manufacturing. The ecosystem is being redefined.

The appearance of NIF is a pre-pandemic phenomenon

However, the story of health tech innovation in this country can be traced back to 2000, when the government founded the National Innovation Foundation. 1 Recently, Vissco Dura Step Walker, a technology cultivated by NIF, was launched by an orthopedic product manufacturer in February 2020. Keeping Covid-19 in mind and feeling the need for hands-free disinfection, NIF also built a foot-operable height-adjustable hand sanitizer dispenser stand and a disinfectant spray attached to a tractor for public spaces. .. The latter has been praised by the Prime Minister himself. ..

Make-in-India Sea of ​​Innovation

Of course, there’s literally a flood of AI and machine learning-based healthcare devices and solutions that are purely organized by digital companies. In the early months of Covid-19, Bangalore start-ups built remote health monitoring devices used in quarantine centers in several states. In fact, there are many companies developing robotic systems and devices focused on Covid. A Bangalore-based company has created a robot that can not only screen Covid patients, but also add the ability to act as a doctor / nurse assistant to disinfect the surrounding area. Robots from another company can deliver food and medicine to infected Covid patients. Companies using AI have enabled Covid screening through reading X-ray images via WhatsApp. Then there are companies that devise a wide range of UV-based disinfectants and fungicides that are useful in everyday life. For people with physical disabilities due to neurological orthopedic conditions, an Indian company has created a wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables mobility and rehabilitation. 3 Indian companies also offer AI-based digital diabetes intervention solutions. 4 Another company has devised a portable powered air purification respirator that protects people from pollutants and pathogens. In addition, there are companies that manufacture voice-to-text devices, insulin storage devices, and pocket-sized fingerless touch devices that focus on AI-based medical terms. Five major companies are also enabling AI-based lung cancer detection devices to diagnose cancer much faster than traditional radiologists. Since then, AI-based mental wellness medical grade chatbots have been frequently deployed to help people address mental health issues. Today, it is common for companies to manufacture health monitoring devices and smartwatches that enable vital measurement and tracking.

Foreign-based Made for India Innovations

Apart from the fact that India imports nearly 80% of medical devices, there are health tech companies headquartered outside India, but they maintain their presence and operation in India, and their products and solutions are Very relevant to Indians. For example, a US-based IOT-based diagnostic device company offers software-based services that can quickly respond to outbreaks in areas that are difficult to access and lack bandwidth. This is very suitable for India. Similarly, another US-based company that offers technology-driven clubfoot treatment is making its services available in India. The fact that foreign investment in India’s health tech sector is strong and has a spillover effect on technology transfer and sharing of good practices has shown that foreign-based innovation is effectively created for India. We have established how it can help the country.

Delivery Model Innovation: Value Chain Collapse

Importantly, the spirit of innovation created by the healthcare sector extends beyond the manufacture of devices and equipment to the healthcare delivery model itself. In fact, the rise in telemedicine and online pharmacy penetration is in line with the shift of care from hospitals to home and 24/7 virtual care. Several app-based companies have emerged, some offering an integrated service model featuring consulting, diagnostics, testing, and drug purchases in a single application. Second, some companies are looking at predictive AI-based inventory models to streamline operations while optimizing resources. While the government is leading a comprehensive digital health mission, several Indian tech companies have also jumped into the battle to create hardware and software systems that include EHRs, EMRs and other related components. rice field.

Therefore, with a vibrant Indian and Indian healthcare innovation ecosystem, India’s healthcare sector, especially the medical device segment, is poised to make a major leap forward in injecting and disseminating new technologies. increase. However, it should also be noted that many digital companies have to rely on the import of raw materials. At the same time, the domestic operating environment needs to be comparable to other countries where health tech manufacturers enjoy various government policies and financial support.

The above views are the author's own.

