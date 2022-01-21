Google Pay may bring Bitcoin to your Android phone





Bitcoin may be the most popular cryptocurrency, but the entire crypto industry is rapidly becoming mainstream. Bitcoin may be sluggish now, but after spending several years in the bear market, it became tremendous in 2021. The rise of NFTs and the dawn of the Metaverse have also contributed to the rise of cryptocurrencies. Not surprisingly, big tech companies are paying attention. And Google is one of them. The company aims to bring a radical new Google Pay experience to Android devices, including managing digital money such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

You can already trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using your Android device or iPhone. You don’t need Google Pay or Apple Pay to trade or use Bitcoin. Therefore, Google does not need to support crypto trading directly. All you have to do is load an app like Coinbase, Robinhood, or PayPal to start buying and selling cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin on your mobile device.

However, there is no doubt that incorporating native support for Bitcoin and other digital currencies into Android will make managing wallets that process cryptocurrencies even easier. Especially in a world where blockchain technology is moving to potential mainstream locations. The NFT revolution is one of the proofs. The future of Web3, or the Internet, is another. The decentralized Internet needs support for a variety of blockchains, perhaps far beyond Bitcoin. And it requires crypto payment support.

That’s where Google Pay’s support for cryptocurrencies can play an important role. In addition, Google has already confirmed its interest in expanding Google Pay’s support for cryptocurrencies.

Does Google Pay support Bitcoin transactions?

The actual details of buying, selling, or storing Bitcoin within the Google Pay wallet are not available. However, Google confirmed to Bloomberg that it was planning a new course for Google Pay after giving up pushing to the bank. Cryptocurrency support is part of that.

Google hired former PayPal executive Arnold Goldberg to run the payments department. PayPal also supports Bitcoin transactions and other cryptocurrencies.

I don’t know when I can save Bitcoins in my Google Pay wallet. Alternatively, PayPal also supports whether you use Google Pay Bitcoin and cryptocurrency balances to pay for goods in stores via Google Pay.

However, Google’s commerce president, Bill Ready, has confirmed that Google Pay offers a wider range of financial services. This includes cryptocurrencies. Ready joined Google in 2019 after serving as COO of PayPal.

Overhaul turns Google Pay into a “comprehensive digital wallet.” This means support for digital tickets, airline passes, and vaccine passports. Regarding Google Pay’s Bitcoin element, Lady said Google wants more partnerships in the crypto space.

The company already has transactions with Coinbase and Bitpay, and users can add debit cards to Google Pay from these exchanges. These cards allow users to convert Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into regular fiat currencies. Google Pay only promotes fiat money. However, Google Pay has not yet accepted crypto transactions.

“Cryptography is something we pay close attention to,” Lady said. “As user demand and merchant demand evolve, we evolve with it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/google-pay-might-bring-bitcoin-to-your-android-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos