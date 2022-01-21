With Poseidon Ocean Systems’ new aeration technology, Cermaq can reduce emissions by 76 tonnes.





Emissions reductions are the result of testing Poseidons’ new Flowpressor aeration compressor system at two of the operating farm sites in Cermaqs16, British Columbia. The tests were conducted on farms in Simmons Point and Wellith Bay from May to November 2021 and used flow pressers instead of traditional diesel compressors to power Cermaqs’ standard harmonic algal bloom system.

This test demonstrates the feasibility of Flowpressor technology, which powers existing traditional bloom mitigation devices while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60%. The overall result is reduced emissions, significantly reduced fuel costs, and at the same time improved the overall performance of the mitigation system, said Brock Thomson, Innovation Director at Cermaq Canadas.

Matt Clarke, CEO and co-founder of Poseidon Ocean Systems, was thrilled with the outcome of the trial. When we developed this technology, we predicted a 60% reduction in emissions while improving the performance of the aeration system, but I think it was fair for customers to be a little skeptical of these claims. I delivered it as promised, so I can’t be happier anymore. This is a result that our engineering team can be very proud of.

Poseidons Flowpressor Technology received the first-ever Innovate BCs Aquaculture Innovation Award in 2021, and based on its success, Poseidon was awarded a BC Fast Pilot Program grant of over $ 180,000 to launch Oxypressor, an oxygen-producing variant of Flowpressor. Developed. Properly, it will be tried on the Cermaq site in early 2022.

Cermaq Canada is at the forefront of life support system development worldwide, as evidenced by the widespread use of highly efficient oxygenation systems and advanced aeration systems, as well as testing of floating closed containment systems. Clark added that the first deployment of a flow presser on a fully operational salmon farm is truly commendable. Poseidon hopes that Cermaq will help enable the world’s most environmentally friendly life support system.

