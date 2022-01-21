January 19th and 20th Google Search Ranking Updates





Google has been busy for the past few weeks after a short break from the New Year. Yesterday and today, January 19th and 20th, we seem to see signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update again. No, these updates are independent of crawl spike activity.

There’s both SEO industry chatter and data from tracking tools that support this, but yes, there’s no Google confirmation about updates.

Recently, there were unconfirmed Google search updates on January 14, 15, and 17, and before that, on January 11, it was quiet until the tremors in late December.

SEO industry chatter

Chatting has just begun with a new discussion at Webmaster World starting January 18th. Here are some of the early snippets from that thread related to recent Google volatility.

One of my sites is about a sport called cricket, and today many terms pop out of the rankings. Which country do you think it is? Moldova-I don’t know it’s even a sport, but most people would know it as an animal, but how long will this last?Good traffic with 131.3% on Tuesday and 87.0% to date

The sources, queries, and paths are all fine, but I haven’t promoted many new queries yet, which is not uncommon.

All my SERPs look normal.

This morning is also a big change. Our affiliate niche is full of high DA newspapers and blog sites with a “top 10 list” that surpasses dedicated affiliate sites. Herald, Scottsman, Denver Post, Mercury News are all displayed. Some of the previous top 10 sites were kicked into the long grass-4 pages and 5 pages. This happened before and soon came back. But don’t give up on the volatility that has been going on for weeks since the beginning of December. Significant increase in traffic over the last two days … Yesterday it increased by 30%, which included US traffic. But my ranking hasn’t risen much … I’ve regained the four top three terms and lost them all the next day. My top 3/10 ranking is less than half of what it was a year ago. So where does all the traffic suddenly come from if the rank hasn’t improved?

Also … a popular art magazine has just published a detailed article about me and hasn’t been indexed after 5 days … nothing. The tags on the page are correct, and the site uses freelance writers to publish a number of very high quality editorials, but they are never indexed or ranked. It’s mysterious to me …

On my side, I’ve seen drops in the last two days, and today the drops are even bigger.

As the days go by, you’ll see more chatter from the SEO space …

Google tracking tool

Here’s what the tracking tool is currently displaying:

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Cognitive SEO:

Rank Ranger:

Accuran Car:

Argolou:

Mozcast:

Are you aware of major changes in the sites you manage?

Forum discussions at Webmaster World.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-search-ranking-update-again-32790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos