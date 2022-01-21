Vijay Shekhar Sharma: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma slides to Twitter user DM with “Paytm vs Google Pay” tweet





You need to continue to give honest feedback for success and growth. From that point of view, the founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma seems to be in favor of fintech companies. Why do you say that?

Now, Twitter users of the microblogging site shared a screenshot of the text they received from the Paytm boss and asked for a man’s honest opinion on where the company could move forward.

Yes, a user named Ishant Juyal compared the strengths and weaknesses of the two payment apps (Google Pay and Paytm) in another tweet and talked about the best Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app.

For me, Paytm has always been a UPI app. But yeah, Gpay’s contacts are great, so using Gpay makes 1: 1 transactions easier. I posted on Twitter on Tuesday night about the best of merchants, QR and Paytm.

@i_Udita @Ravisutanjani Hahahah PNB users are here. I can feel your pain 🙂 Ouuu. Paytm has always been popular with me https://t.co/U0K5rFhpHe

— Ishant Juyal (@juyal_ishant) 1642504887000 On Wednesday, he followed up with another tweet. A screenshot of Sharma’s DM on the microblogging platform.

The CEO replied to Google Pay and Paytm tweets for feedback from the perspective of product managers and app users.

Why is Paytm an app for one-on-one payments? Please give us your feedback as a product manager and user. TIA (Thank you), Sharma wrote.

This little gesture had a big impact on Juyal, who appreciated receiving messages directly from the app’s founders themselves.

“Imagine being the founder of Paytm and contacting users for feedback. Still, I can’t believe this happened. Who said you didn’t know where to tweet? Juyal tweeted with a screenshot attached to the post.

Imagine being the founder of Paytm and contacting users for feedback. Still, I can’t believe this happened. W https://t.co/JcVMMKl1u7

— Ishant Juyal (@juyal_ishant) 1642565172000 Sharma founded Paytm in 2010. He is the son of an Aligarh school teacher in Uttar Pradesh and previously said he listened to rock music and learned English.

At the age of 38, he was ranked by Forbes as the youngest dollar billionaire in India.

