U.S. Senator repeatedly violates Big Tech’s antitrust law





If you’ve ever wondered about the impact of Big Tech on the capital, it came out of lawmakers when members of the Senate Judiciary Committee met on Thursday to mark up an antitrust bill banning the market. I could literally hear it coming. App store owners cannot prioritize their products.

The bill is the most serious attempt by Congress to dominate the power of primarily Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta / Facebook, and potentially big tech companies such as Microsoft and Ticktack. If passed, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act prohibits Amazon from listing its products at the top of search results before products from third-party sellers. Apple and Google may not be able to prioritize their apps in their app store.

During Thursday’s session, many senators reiterated the belief that competition within the tech industry was lacking and a new antitrust law was needed. But the bill’s sponsors, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chuck Glasley (R-IA), are also often from committee members on both sides of the aisle trying to amend, oppose, or postpone the bill. I heard a known copy.

“The bill will actually prevent companies like Apple from taking steps to ensure that applications are safe before downloading them to mobile phones,” the California Democratic Party said. Senator Dianne Feinstein said. “We are asking companies to remove the protections that are in place today and instead make the device accessible to hackers and anyone trying to steal personal data.”

“The bill sets standards that are too high for technology companies to ensure customer privacy without being punished,” said Patrick Leahy, a Democratic Senator in Vermont.

These statements believe Apple believes that the Klobuchar / Grassley bill and another bill called the Open App Markets Act require users to “sideload” unreviewed apps to the iPhone from non-Apple sources. Reflects the concerns of.

“This bill puts consumers at risk because of the real risk of privacy and security breaches,” said Timothy Powderley, senior director of public relations at Apple, in the Senate justice obtained by Fast Company. I wrote it in a letter to the leader. “In addition … This bill will actually allow predators and scammers to completely circumvent Apple’s privacy and security protection.”

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz called Apple CEO Tim Cook the night before, saying he “expressed serious concern about the bill.” ..

Many senators reiterated the issue of the impact of the bill on the global competitiveness of US tech companies.

“I’m concerned about the impact of this bill on the ability of American companies to compete in the global economy,” said John Cornyn of the Republican Texas. Delaware Democratic Senator Chris Coons scored the same point.

Many senators who voted on the bill also expressed concern about the bill on Thursday.

NetChoice, an industry group lobbying on behalf of Amazon, Meta / Facebook, TikTok, etc., has been saying this for months. “Today’s antitrust laws promote America’s global competitiveness and consumer well-being,” the group said on its website. “Today’s antitrust laws are not perfect, but they reflect more than a century of accumulated wisdom to promote America’s global competitiveness and consumer well-being.”

Klobuchar has previously complained that industry lobbyists are clouding the true words and intent of the bill. That’s not surprising. If successful, big tech companies may be forced to make major changes to the market.

“The amount and time spent on this … I haven’t seen anything like that in every issue I’ve been working on,” said Alex Petros, policy adviser to the public knowledge organization Public Knowledge. increase.

Petros says his group was one of many who were trying to meet the Senator staff. “They were flooding every hour and every meeting with either the tech company itself or the groups with which they were affiliated. It was a total electric shock.”

Big Tech companies have their own public policy staff in Washington. In many cases, companies use external DC law firms, each with a long-standing relationship on Hill, lobbying on their behalf.

The ultimate goal of lobbying in the tech industry may be to raise enough questions and procedural issues to delay the bill. As the November midterm elections approach, it will become increasingly difficult to pass important legislation.

Petros says that in bill markup, it’s common to hear lawmakers agree to uphold the bill if they can incorporate one or two amendments into the text. Today, the Commission received 107 amendments, including 82, from North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

In the end, many of the amendment requests were withdrawn, and committee members cast 16-6 votes to move the bill from the committee to the Senate seats. Both Republicans and Democrats voted in favor.

A house version of the bill (sponsored by Rhode Island Democrat David Siciline) came out of the judiciary, but got stuck on the house floor. There is no guarantee that the Klobuchar / Grassley bill will not see the same fate in the Senate.

Many senators who voted on the bill also expressed concern about it on Thursday, but did not enter an amendment to address the concern. He explained that if the bill was voted in full in the Senate, those people could still decide to vote “no” and that concern was never addressed.

Reuters’ Diane Baht reports that Cowen Washington Research Group believes that a sufficient number of supporters of the bill have expressed reservations that the bill is currently less than 50% likely to be legislated. increase.

But there are some problems with the bill, Petros points out. Unlike the voting rights and infrastructure bills, which are heavily divided along political parties, the technology antitrust bill shows bipartisan support.

Klobuchar and Glasley are likely to push the bill to Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) by emphasizing that the Biden administration is a great opportunity to accomplish something before the mid-term.

