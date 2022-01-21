Can you trust Google? | Computerworld





For years, Google seemed to keep its old motto, “Don’t be evil.” Also, there seems to be no problem in terms of product superiority.

Google has built a reputation as an ethical company that surpasses its competitors. But is its reputation still worth it?

One is the truth. It was a bad year for Google’s reputation.

Is Google Engaged in Unethical Business Practices?

An antitrust proceeding filed by a coalition of US states in 2020 and published unedited last week claims that Google has curtailed competition by manipulating advertising auctions.

Google used the so-called second price auction. In this auction, the highest bidder wins the auction, but pays the publisher an amount equal to the second highest bid. If one company bids $ 10 per click, another company bids $ 8 and another company bids $ 6. The $ 10 bidder wins, but pays the publisher $ 8 for each click.

Google lied about the second price auction, paid the publisher the third highest bid, charged the advertiser the second highest bid, and accused them of committing a scam that bypassed the difference and raised the bid. It has been. Lower than that of competing platforms.

Google switched to the first-price system in 2019, but the proceedings allege that Google continues with some versions of the scheme under its internal codename Bulbasaur.

According to Google, the proceedings are inaccurate, have no legal benefits, and are running their first price auction as of September 2019. [But] At the time AG Paxton mentioned, AdX was absolutely the second price auction.

Another part of the proceedings alleges that Google has split the online advertising market and colluded with Facebook to eliminate competitors.

The alleged plan included Google giving Meta (formerly known as Facebook) preferential rates and treatment in exchange for Google avoiding direct competition with Google. ..

Both Google and Meta say their arrangements actually improved competition and weren’t illegal.

The trial will be held by 2023.

The allegations have already been published, but legal documents filed in the proceedings allege that Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai personally endorsed the terms of the deal (Meta CEO Mark). Zuckerberg is no different, but Meta is not the defendant in this case).

This deal was internally called Jedi Blue, which refers to the color of the Facebook logo.

This proceeding is one of the antitrust proceedings filed by many governments that Google is currently facing in the United States and around the world, most of which are to support its business and eliminate competitors. It focuses on allegations of abuse of the dominant position.

A class action lawsuit filed this month alleges that Google illegally pays Apple a portion of its search profits, leaving the search business and giving Google search a preferential treatment over other search apps. The proceedings allege a secret non-competition obligation and a profit-sharing arrangement between the two Silicon Valley giants.

These proceedings allege collusion with other Big Tech giants to eliminate competitors. However, Google had an ethical revocation without collusion. For example, last year we adopted a shameless bait-and-switch for millions of Google Photos users.

When Google spun out the photo feature from Google+ in 2015, it offered an unprecedented deal: free unlimited photo storage!

With the free storage option, millions of users are now uploading huge numbers of photos to the service. The Google Photos app also urged users to delete their local copy to save space on their local storage. That said, for most users, Google Photos holds the only copy of the photo that it uses to capture the irreplaceable moments of a child or deceased loved one.

However, as of June 1st (after uploading more photos than users could reasonably download), Google rejected the transaction and established a new quota for 15GB of free storage. (Google has provided a misleading range of exceptions to owners of various Pixel phones.)

There was a problem with the free storage bait. I had to compress and degrade my photos to Google. Most users chose this option because they don’t want to pay for storage. After Google allows you to permanently reduce the photo quality of everyone’s photos, many customers will end up having to pay anyway.

(Note that Google’s Terms of Service details didn’t promise to keep an unlimited free storage contract forever, but users have come to believe that is the case. )

Has Google Lost Product Quality Mojo?

Google has revealed one trend. That is, wasting early leads leads to customer disadvantages. For example, when a pandemic occurred and an organization sent millions of employees to work from home, the group’s video chat platform Zoom surged.

Why didn’t Google own this space?

Google Hangouts was released as a feature of the deprecated Google+ social network in 2011 (the same year that Zoom Video Communications was founded) and was spun out as a standalone app in 2013 (Zoom released as a product). Same year as it was done). Google had a huge advantage in both product quality and market share. However, Hangouts changed focus, purpose, and target audience until it was killed by Google in 2019, just before the pandemic occurred and Zoom turned into an essential business tool for 2020, 2021, and 2022. ..

This is a blunder and should be considered. But it’s only part of Google, failing to dominate the larger world of person-to-person communication.

This fact was highlighted by Google’s recent criticisms of Apple. Twitter’s official Google Android account this month complained that iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry.

Tweets are amplifying links to Wall Street Journal articles, Apple’s iMessage interface shows non-iMessage users in green instead of blue, blaming teenagers who own Android phones, bullying and peers. Sales among teens that make up using pressure to force the iPhone.

By fixing this as an industry, Google is implicitly asking Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS). It’s better than SMS, but 10 years behind modern messaging services like iMessage.

Ironically, only Google can fix the incompatible message platform blunder we’re all working on. As Ars Technica recently elaborated, Google has launched 13 messaging products since Apple launched iMessage in 2011, killing five of them.

Launched as a Google+ feature (and as a standalone product two years later) the same year iMessage arrived, Google Hangouts was a perfect competitor to iMessage. Google should have been able to focus on that one app and drive its use on all platforms, and the world wouldn’t need iMessage and its stigmatized green speech bubble. You don’t even need WhatsApp.

Google has accused Apple of being incompatible, but it can’t even build a messaging app that works with its own messaging app.

Google has also grown its smartphone business from the HTC, Nexus and Moto X lines to its current lineup branded under the Pixel label. The Pixel phone line went on sale in 2016, and the company shipped version 6 on October 28, last year.

Google is one of many Android phone makers competing with Apple, which ships a surprisingly large number of very high quality phones in both the business and consumer markets.

Still, after all these revisions, Google is still struggling to make a good product. The Pixel 6 came with a nasty issue (and a December update that introduced additional bugs) that prompted smartphone influential Marques Brownlee to tweet. Combined with the latest failed update, it was a bad experience.

Some users complain that fingerprint scanning is slow and unreliable, smartphones are randomly disconnected from Android Auto, Wi-Fi is unreliable, and battery performance is poor. increase. Most of the problems seem to be unprepared software, not problematic hardware.

One headline said it out loud: Google’s Pixel 6 issue is causing a crisis of trust.

When ethical and product failures clash

A recent event suggests both an ethical violation and a product failure.

Last week, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Google infringed five Sonos patents and threatened to limit the import and sale of Nest smart speakers. However, instead of apologizing for stealing intellectual property and paying royalties for infringed patents, Google has opted for Google’s customers to disable purchase-based infringement features.

Google product serial killer problem

And, of course, one of the biggest causes of Google’s distrust is the corporate habit of launching new services with big fanfare, persuading the most enthusiastic users to adopt those platforms, and shutting them down. Sites like KilledByGoogle.com list services that Google has closed. Even if there are good reasons to discontinue these products, their frequency causes users to hesitate to trust or spend time with a particular Google product or service.

The next major product to be shut down is an older version of Google Voice (next month), with which Google will bring Voices’ most compelling features such as carrier call forwarding, ring scheduling, and silent timers. Exit part of. And other features. (The new Voice app retains some of the features of the old Voice app.)

Shutdown does not affect your Google Workspace Voice account.

So can you trust Google?

For me, the most interesting fact about all these complaints and complaints is that none of them affect Google’s business and enterprise products or customers.

Advertisers, competitors, and consumers are concerned. But there’s no big new reason why companies and other large organizations don’t trust Google products in their area. In fact, it seems to me that collateral damage has been seen as a result of companies slowly pivoting from consumer to company.

The court sorts out legal and ethical revocations. Consumer demand will punish Google for consumer product failures. But for business customers, Google is still an ethical and reliable provider, and it’s never less reliable than it used to be.

How about the ringing endorsement?

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

