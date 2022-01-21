Indy Chamber of Commerce Adds Placer to Board





Kelly Placer

Franklin University President Kelly Praser has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Indy Chamber of Commerce.

The role of the board is to control the entire scope of the Indie Chambers business, including the organization’s budget. The legislative agenda and all council and committee recommendations are reviewed and voted on by the entire board.

Franklin College has been a member of the Indy Chamber of Commerce since 2014. Its board of directors consists of CEOs, presidents and executives of organizations throughout the region. They represent a variety of professions such as banking, education, medical and legal.

I’m excited to be more enthusiastic about the work of the Indy Chamber of Commerce and I’m proud to join its board, Praser said. As with Franklin University’s involvement, the chambers of commerce that function throughout the region are important and influential. We enjoy the opportunities given by our members and look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial relationship.

Placer is the 17th President of Franklin University. During his tenure as President of the University, he led the establishment of the University’s Tech Innovation Center and Johnson Memorial Health Athletic Annex. Launched a competitive esports program on campus. He created the digitally fluent initiative that Franklin offers at the heart of the already transforming education. His leadership has earned the trust of Lilly Endowment Inc., and in 2020 the university was awarded a $ 1 million grant to enhance technology integration and expand learning opportunities. He also led the university to the most successful funding year to date, welcoming the largest freshman class in the five years of 2020 and the most racially diverse freshman class to date in 2021.

Prather is a graduate leader who can expand the university’s diversity, equity and inclusive efforts to make our communities, states and nations fairer, fairer and more compassionate. I pledged. The Indy Chamber of Commerce acts as a voice for regional progress and improvement, connecting businesses and communities to maintain a strong economy and quality of life.

