Intel boosts manufacturing with $ 20 billion in Ohio investment





Intel announced on Friday that it will invest more than $ 20 billion in two new chip manufacturing plants in Ohio. This is to increase production capacity amid the global shortage of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to automobiles.

The move is CEO Pat Gelsinger’s strategy to restore Intel’s dominance in chip manufacturing and reduce America’s reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs, which have a vicious grip on the market. It is a part.

“These factories will create new epicenters for advanced chip manufacturing in the United States and strengthen Intel’s domestic lab-to-fab pipeline,” Gelsinger said in a statement.

While chip makers are struggling to increase production, Intel’s plans for a new factory will not alleviate the current supply shortage as it will take years to build such a complex. Gelsinger earlier said he expects the chip shortage to continue until 2023.

To dramatically increase chip production in the United States, the Biden administration is working hard to convince Congress to approve $ 52 billion in funding.

“This project is an important step in growing the US’s domestic chip manufacturing capacity,” said Don Graves, Deputy Commerce Secretary, in another statement, citing Intel’s announcement. According to Intel, Gelsinger will meet Biden at the White House later Friday.

Intel lost to Samsung Electronics as a top semiconductor vendor in 2021 and fell to second place with 0.5% growth last year, achieving the lowest growth rate among the top 25 vendors, Gartner data show.

Intel began construction on two plants in Arizona in September as part of a turnaround plan to become a leading manufacturer of chips for external customers. The $ 20 billion factory brings the total number of Intel factories on campus in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix, to six.

A plan to invest in an eight-factory complex in Ohio will cost tens of billions of dollars, with 3,000 full-time and 7,000 construction jobs on 1,000 acres of land in Licking County, just outside Columbus. Produces.

Intel’s new investment is expected to attract partners and suppliers of semiconductor equipment and materials.

According to Intel, Air Products, Applied Materials, Lam Research and Ultra Clean Technology are interested in establishing a presence in the region.

Planning for the first two plants will begin soon, construction will begin in late 2022 and production will begin in 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/21/intel-plans-20-billion-chip-manufacturing-site-in-ohio.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos