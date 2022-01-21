Intel rises from ashes when Big Tech stocks are killed





The company is taking steps to address this issue, especially in the United States. Intel announced on Friday plans to invest more than $ 20 billion in two new semiconductor plants in Ohio. President Biden will discuss Intel news late Friday. Intel’s share price in 2022 has risen by 3%, while rivals Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) have each fallen by more than 10%. Intel is also outperforming other chip industries. iShares Semiconductor (SOXX) Exchange Traded Funds have fallen 8% so far this year. Last week, Gelsinger posted a holiday / new year video message on LinkedIn to show off his recent achievements. Gelsinger said wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with the Intel logo, the company’s new Alderlake chips for PCs have pushed Intel back to victory in the world of chips. He rang. “AMD in the rear-view mirror … and never again on the windshield. We’re just leading the market!” He screamed. Gelsinger joined EMC in 2009 after spending 30 years as Intel’s first Chief Technology Officer, later Senior Vice President and General Manager. (EMC was subsequently integrated with VMWare and is now owned by Dell (DELL).)

Intel play catches up with Nvidia and AMD

Under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su, AMD has gained market share primarily in PC chips at the expense of Intel for the past five years. This is one of the main reasons AMD’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 1,200% since January 2017. Meanwhile, Intel’s share price rose only 45%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF surged 300%.

Nvidia’s stock is also far superior to Intel’s stock over the past five years, so Nvidia’s market valuation is about $ 635 billion, almost three times Intel’s $ 219 billion.

And Nvidia, along with AMD, is a leader in graphics processing chips and is part of a rapidly growing market thanks to gaming and cryptocurrency mining. Intel is currently trying to catch up with the graphics chip market, and analysts have found some promising signs for the company’s upcoming Arc family of processors.

Intel’s poor performance compared to AMD, Nvidia and other sectors may be the main reason CEO Bob Swan resigned last year to give way to Gelsinger’s return.

Intel is gaining momentum now. We recently hired a new Chief Financial Officer from memory chip giant Micron (MU). This is a move that tech investors admire. Traders also liked the December announcement that Intel plans to spin off the autonomous driving technology unit Mobileye, which Intel will buy for $ 15 billion in 2017 and will be released at a valuation of about $ 50 billion.

Wall Street analysts have also acknowledged a clear shift in momentum in this sector. Piper Sandler’s Hirsch Kumar downgraded AMD’s stock on Thursday because of growth concerns and intensifying competition across the chip sector.

Chris Rolland, an analyst at Susquehanna International Group, also said in a Thursday report that Arc chips, primarily used for PC games, “may intensify” competition with AMD and Nvidia.

“At the right price,” Rolland said Intel may be able to “gain market share in markets where supply is otherwise limited.”

Intel may provide investors with up-to-date information on supply chain issues when reporting earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

