Honoring notable innovators and admitting breakthrough technology





Become a tech. Be innovative. Be bold.

The extraordinary achievements presented at the Top In Tech Innovation Awards 2021 were truly remarkable. As companies and start-ups continue to overcome the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, they must build a “next normal.”

We’ve seen how technology is speeding up, especially through the adoption of digital. This certainly creates a swift response for today, shapes the journey into the future, and sets the standard for tomorrow.

Therefore, the celebration of remarkable innovation must always be in line. This award was specially introduced to recognize all tech-savvy innovators and give them the opportunity to open the door to new commercial possibilities.

The first Top In Tech Innovation Award was awarded by Malaysiani and Digital News Asia with the support of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

Dr. Adham Baba, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) of YB Dato Sri, said in his speech that awards for companies, institutions and individuals with positive socio-economic impacts on society will be as timely as possible. I said there is. It serves as an incentive for the industry community and others to keep an eye on innovation. This effort also complements Malaysia’s Kerarga spiritual national development agenda. MOSTI hopes that the winners will be able to further their aspirations and inspire others.

Driven by the technology revolution, the future of the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators has just begun. At the opening ceremony, Syed Zulkifli Syed Ismail, Vice President of Technology Park Malaysia’s CEO Office, said at the opening ceremony, let’s create more opportunities for people with motivations for invention and innovation.

Malaysia Kini CEO Premesh Chandran wants to showcase all the great contributions the winners have made to the community and economy through digital adoption and innovative thinking in an unprecedented socio-economic crisis. These awards are very meaningful to us.

We know that there are many leaders who have the courage and conviction to respond in the face of the pandemic of leveraging technology to make a positive impact, so we must play a role in recognizing these achievements. Karamjit Singh, CEO of Digital News Asia, has added an innovative mindset, hoping that the award will inspire others to adopt similar positives.

Special thanks and gratitude to all partners and sponsors

We are proud to join our group at this year’s award.

Innovation Partners-Malaysia Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) Strategic Partners-MyDigital, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia Midsize Enterprise Consortium (MCMTC) Digital Technology Education Partners-Asia Pacific Institute of Technology and InnovationTech Ecosystem Partners-Cyberview Gold Sponsors-redONE & Dagang NeXchange Berhad Sponsors-ICT Zone, Time dotCom, SmartMore, HSBC, Idea River Run (IRR) Ecosystem Partners-PIKOM, SIDEC, Sararawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Digital Penang, SME Malaysia, Exabytes Network, Internet Alliance and Digital Marketing Association Malaysia (DMAM) Product Sponsor-Oppo Malaysia Media Partner-Marketing Magazine and KiniTV

Thanks to the great lineup of judges and panelists

We are honored to have an unparalleled group of innovative leaders of Malaysian companies, leading the jury in each award category.

1) For the most promising categories: Panel jury led by Dr. Sivapalan Vivekarajah, Senior Partner and Co-Founder of ScaleUp Malaysia Accelerator

And panelists:

Dr. Melissa Foo, Head of Sunway iLabs Venture, Lavinie Thiruchelvam, Founder and CEO of Babydash Sdn Bhd

2) For Best Pivot Category: Panel Jury led by Fave co-founder Joel Neoh

And panelists:

DropeeJason Tan Yik Long, CEO and co-founder, Lennise Ng, CFO and co-founder of Rainforest Life Pte Ltd

3) For the most innovative categories: Panel Jury led by Ganesh Kumar Bangah, Executive Chairman of Commerce.Asia

And panelists:

Mohd Safuan Mohd Zairi, Malaysia Innovation Research Accelerator (MRANTI), Chief Ecosystem Development Officer Dato Dr Halimah Badioze Zaman, UNITEN, Institute of Informatics and Computing in Energy (IICE), Chair / Professor Emeritus

4) Best brick and mortar recruitment category: Panel judge led by Raja Teh Maimunah, Managing Director of Wholesale Banking at Ambank Group

And panelists:

Dato Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi, Senior Advisor, ASEAN Advisory Singapore Richard Wong, Founder of Vistage Malaysia

5) The most influential public sector agency to promote digital adoption: Panel judge led by Dato’Seri Wong Siew Hai, Chairman of the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association

And panelists:

Datuk Dr Wong Lai Sum, Former CEO of MATRADESharizal Shaarani, Director and Co-Founder of Zer0Hunger SdnBhd

6) Most Influential Academia and Industry Collaboration: Panel Jury Leaded by Thillai Raj, Senior Technology Advisor at WiseAl

And panelists:

Naguib Mohd Nor, CEO, Strand Aerospace MalaysiaNik Amlizan, CEO, Retirement Fund [KWAP]Tay Kay Luang, Former Vice-President of International University University Malaya Wales

7) Young Innovator of the Year Division: Panel Jury led by Tirai Large, Senior Technology Advisor at Wise Al

And panelists:

Sharala Axryd, Founder and CEO of The Center of Applied Data Science (CADS), Elain Lockman, CEO and Co-Founder of AtaPlus

8) Innovator of the Year Category: Panel Jury led by Afzal Abdul Rahim, CEO of TIMEdotCom

And panelists:

Sharala Axryd, Founder and CEO, Center for Applied Data Science (CADS) Suresh Thiru, Startup Advisor, Angel Investor

Special prize

Winners in each category were commended for their technological ingenuity to innovate for a better future. The winners are:

Biji-Custom-designed trophy by the Biji Initiative Malaysiakini and advertising space worth up to RM30,000 from Digital News Asia, and products sponsored by Oppo Malaysia.

Congratulations to the winners, merit mentions and finalists of the Top Intec Innovation Awards!

1) Top Intec Innovation Award 2021 Innovator of the Year: Kaki Repair’s Johnson Lam Hooi Liang Benefits Mention: MyKSSR’s Muhammad Haris bin Harun

2) Most Promising Startups: Skilled Software Solutions Mention: Servedeck Innovation

3) Most Promising Growth Companies: BloomThis FloraMerit Mention: EasyParcelInnov8tif Solution

4) Best Pivot Startup: Proceed to Modern LMS class

5) Best Pivot Growth Company: Meraque Services

6) Most Innovative Startups: Pandai Education Benefits Mention: Ticket2U

7) Most Innovative Growth Companies: BeliGasMerit Mention: SS Rver

8) Adopting the best bricks and mortar: Manulife Insurance Benefits Mention: Skynet Worldwide

9) The most influential public sector agency promoting digital adoption at the federal level: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Benefits Mention: Halal Development Corporation BerhadUniversity Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS)

10) Most Influential Academia and Industry Collaboration: NANOCAT, University of Malaya Benefits Mention: Forward School

11) Young Innovator of the Year: Enhance Merit’s Team SAT Men’s: Project Leo’s Brandon Chin Min Chao PL Detector (Human Restriction Detector) Backstreet

Team SAT Nur Alya Qistina and Sarah Farhana

Through technological innovation, we will continue to have a dynamic and positive impact on landscapes and society. Whether you’re a new startup, a small business, or a large company, your innovation story is all important. Pursue your outstanding innovation and inspire others on your journey.

If you miss the award ceremony, you can watch a replay of the Top Intec Innovation Awards 2021 here. You can also access the Award Photo Gallery here.

See you at the Top Intec Innovation Awards 2022!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaysiakini.com/announcement/607867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos