Your biggest question about Microsoft-Activision contracts has been answered





From unionization to monopoly to CEO hiring, many questions remain after Microsoft’s acquisition of troubled Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion. This is the most important acquisition we’ve ever seen in the field of video games, and analysts agree that the industry will feel the impact of this deal over the next few years.

“Undoubtedly, this acquisition will strengthen Microsoft’s position in gaming in all aspects of the world, including consoles, mobile, PCs, cloud gaming, subscriptions,” said George Jijiashvili, principal analyst at Omdia. I’m talking to Digital Trends. “This highlights Microsoft’s commitment to gaming and is undoubtedly impacting the dynamics of the broader gaming industry.”

To better understand how this works, I contacted the founder and community organizer of the ABetterABK Workers’ Alliance, Jecica Nzareth and analysts, to find out exactly what Activision employees are: I figured it out. Blizzard and its future games.

Will Microsoft / Activity contracts affect the union’s efforts?

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard took place after a cruel year in July 2021 when a lawsuit from the California Fair Employment and Housing Department revealed several allegations of harassment at the company. Since then, there have been reports of mismanagement, employee strikes, and multiple bombs on strikes.

In fact, some strikes within the company have not yet been recognized by Activision Blizzard’s management. This includes by Call of Duty: Warzone Development Team Raven. This is currently hitting to negotiate a better deal for the QA team. These issues put Activision Blizzard’s board in a position to sell, but a union movement for developers has also begun.

“The news does not change the efforts of the union. We are still moving forward.”

Many Activision Blizzard developers are organized under the ABetterABK Workers Alliance and are planning to eventually integrate. This deal means that Activision Blizzard’s management is subject to change in 2023, but Gonzales makes it very clear that the deal will not stop its efforts.

“News do not change the union’s efforts,” Gonzales tells Digital Trends. “We’re still moving forward. We’re always worried that our employees may be hindered because Activision refuses to acknowledge the ongoing strikes.”

Gonzales said Microsoft is a “mixed bag for unionization,” and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer admitted in an interview with The Washington Post that he had little experience with them.

“We will discuss what empowers them to do their best work, which is of paramount importance to us, as you can imagine in the creative industry,” Spencer said.

For Gonzales and many others, unionization is the path to empowerment. “I will not rest completely until the employees are united and gaining their bargaining power,” Gonzales said. “The industry has been postponed for a long time.”

Will Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, resign?

There are many speculations and reports about the role of Cotic in the future, but the truth is that we still don’t know what will happen. The Wall Street Journal says the controversial CEO will resign once the acquisition is complete, but we know that his current deal will definitely end in March 2023.

ABetterABK has been asking for months to resign, as several reports have shown that it was aware of the Activision Blizzard issue long before the 2021 proceedings. This acquisition will eventually allow him to leave the company — perhaps on a big payday — but he hasn’t left yet, so he won’t leave until next year.

Will Activision Blizzard games be exclusive to Xbox?

When it comes to Microsoft acquisitions, the issue of monopoly rights has always been a big issue. So far, the Call of Duty doesn’t seem to leave the PlayStation platform tentatively, according to a tweet from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

I had a good phone call with Sony Reader this week. We confirmed our intention to respect all existing contracts at the time of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to maintain the Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationships.

— Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) January 20, 2022

Prior to this revelation, Kantan Games CEO Serkan Toto told Digital Trends that Microsoft couldn’t spend so much money to keep the game from monopolizing.

“All of these brands will be exclusive on the console,” Toto said. “There may be some games that go through the cracks, which means service titles like Call Of Duty: Warzone are already up and running, but Microsoft is trying to provide software to competing platforms. Not all billions of dollars have been spent. “

While the Call of Duty series (or at least Warzone) appears to remain multi-platform for the foreseeable future, Activision Blizzard still has many other franchises that could be exclusive, such as Overwatch and Diablo. .. Jijiashvilli will bring the new Activision Blizzard games to the Xbox Game Pass on the release date, regardless of what exists only on the Microsoft platform: “When these consumers decide whether to choose the Xbox series or the PS5. It can be a big advantage for the Xbox. “

“Microsoft hasn’t spent all these billions of dollars to deliver software to competing platforms.”

As Digital Trends’ own breakdown explains, Microsoft will not go against previous transactions or stop updating live service games on certain platforms. Don’t expect Microsoft to remove the game from the PlayStation or Nintendo storefront, or for games like Overwatch to suddenly end support for the PlayStation. And according to Spencer, the Call of Duty game is still coming to the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.

The Xbox Game Pass spans PCs, Xbox consoles, phones, and web browsers, so you’ll never run out of space to play your exclusive Activision Blizzard games. These make the Xbox Game Pass even more attractive, and it’s likely that all past and future Activision Blizzard titles that are still supported on the latest platforms will appear on the Xbox Game Pass. Activision games that aren’t Call of Duty after June 2023 may be Xbox-only, but I’m not sure if that applies to Overwatch 2 and Diablo IVyet.

How will Sony respond to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

The acquisition may be the biggest blow Microsoft has ever given Sony. After the announcement of the acquisition, Sony’s market value has fallen by more than $ 20 billion. This may not make much sense to the average gamer, but it does indicate that Sony may need to respond to this acquisition.

“Sony may include the first day release as part of a rumored subscription renewal to make it more competitive with the Game Pass.”

So far, these are Sony’s only comments on The Wall Street Journal. “Microsoft expects to comply with the contractual agreement and continue to ensure that Activision games are multi-platform.”

Sony should be fine in the short term, but when the contractual deal expires, it is possible to lose the well-known series related to platforms such as Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon. Toto is telling Digital Trends to expect a more rounded response from Sony in its next earnings announcement.

Even if the series starts on the PlayStation, new Crash Bandicoot games after 2023 may be exclusive to the Xbox.

Jijiashvili speculates that Sony’s options are more limited because they don’t have as much free money as Microsoft. With a number of smaller and safer acquisitions over the past year, Jijiashvili says it could do something bold in addition to doubling Sony’s acclaimed franchise. thinking about.

“The acquisition of Activision Blizzard could force Sony’s hands to take a bold move when it comes to offering subscriptions,” says Jijiashvili. “Specifically, Sony may include the first day release as part of a rumored subscription renewal to make it more competitive with the Game Pass. Also, Sony may have a stronger back catalog. We look forward to doubling our unique strengths, including PlayStation VR and Sony’s other entertainment assets. “

What’s next?

The acquisition still needs to be fully approved and is not expected to be completed until June 2023. Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and Sony haven’t really answered many other questions for about 18 years, during which time the union movement continues. Several months. But what will Microsoft do after that?

“It will undoubtedly affect the dynamics of the broader gaming industry.”

“When it comes to mega deals, I think this is probably for Microsoft for the foreseeable future,” Toto argues. “If they feel crazy, they may have fuel in their tanks to do big things elsewhere.”

Jijiashvili believes this is another step in Microsoft’s grand plan to create a large gaming ecosystem on a large number of devices. “This is a short-term improvement for the Xbox. The long-term goal is to create a comprehensive cross-device gaming ecosystem that goes beyond ownership of the Xbox console,” he says.

“Xbox will focus on the console business as its main focus, at least in the first half of the last decade, but cloud and subscriptions could be a higher priority towards the second half,” continues Jijiashvili. “This highlights Microsoft’s commitment to gaming and is undoubtedly impacting the dynamics of the broader gaming industry.”

