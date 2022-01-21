Google tells free GSuite legacy users when to start paying





Google has announced a major shakeup for users of free legacy office software products. They now have to pay or lose access to things like Gmail, documents, and meat.

Beginning May 1, 2022, users of the legacy free version of G Suite will need to switch to a paid Google Workspace subscription to continue using the software.

According to Google, the legacy free version of G Suite itself will no longer be available from July 1, 2022, and users who are found to have not started paying after 60 days will be locked out.

No more free GSuite

“To maintain your service and account … Please upgrade by May 1, 2022,” says the help page on the Google Support site. “Upgrading to Google Workspace takes just a few steps without impacting your users. After the upgrade, you’ll be able to use your new subscription for free until at least July 1, 2022.”

In another email to admins viewed by TechRadar Pro, starting May 1, the company “ upgraded Google Workspace paid subscriptions” for free users based on an analysis of customer usage and user-expected features. Said that it plans to upgrade automatically. need.

Google Workplace plans start at $ 6 / month with Business Starter Options, and also offer Business Standards ($ 12 / month per user) and Business Plus $ 18 / month to improve your level of service with the amount you pay.

Google offers a 12-month discount and will not start billing subscription fees until July 1, 2022. The company also offers companies that do not want to pay or upgrade the opportunity to export data at no additional cost.

Google rebranded GSuite as Workspace in October 2020 to bring more structure to myriad apps and services.

Originally referred to as the “future of work,” the new platform will improve the interoperability of various productivity services, blurring the boundaries between products and providing a more fluid feel. I was aiming.

This change also coincided with a major shift in the way staff work and collaborate with new hybrid work styles that are pandemic-helped.

“As we know, this is the end of the’office’. Going forward, teams need to grow without face-to-face contact, save time focusing on their most influential work, and connect with people in new ways, “Google said at the time.

