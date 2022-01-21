Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai lobby against the Big Tech bill





Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai both reportedly worked personally with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote against a law that began to curb Big Tech’s monopoly practices. ..

Their efforts appeared to have failed after Thursday’s commission pushed for bipartisan legislation prohibiting tech companies from favoring their products over competing products. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act has moved to all floors of the Senate. And it will surely start the next round of ferocious lobbying by tech giants.

According to reports, Cook and Pichai personally called and met members of the Senate Judiciary Committee prior to the panel hearing. The panel cast 16-6 votes on a bipartisan basis to advance a bill sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic) and Chuck Grassley (Republican).

The bill targets the largest companies based on market capitalization and user base, limiting its scope to Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

Punchbowl News first reported on lobbying by Cook and Pichai.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he had a long conversation with Cook about the bill the day before the panel met.

According to CNBC, I spent about 40 minutes on the phone yesterday with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He expressed serious concern about the bill.

The bill prohibits certain big tech companies from prioritizing their products over competitors. Richard Drew / AP

One of the issues he raised, which I thought was a reasonable one, was a hindrance to Apple, showing what consumers are doing online and on the phone. I was concerned about being able to opt out of the apps I monitor. Cruz added.

The law sets out the latest efforts by lawmakers from both parties to curb Big Tech. The House Judiciary Committee submitted a similar bill in the summer, but it has not yet been brought to the House floor for a full vote.

Online law of innovation and choice in the United States may face further debate, along with several senators suggesting that the bill needs to be changed before the final vote.

Leading tech companies claim that antitrust bills can have unintended consequences for national security and user privacy. In addition to Google and Apple, lobbying companies against the bill include Amazon, Microsoft, Spotify, and Twitter.

The two companies also oppose the Open App Markets Act, another bill for consideration of anti-competitive business practices in online app stores.

While these bills give foreign companies a pass, they will impose a set of rules on US companies. And they will give the Federal Trade Commission and other government agencies unprecedented power in the design of consumer products, said Kent Walker, the Chief Legal Officer of Google and its parent alphabet, in a long letter on the law. Said inside.

