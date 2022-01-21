What does that mean?Talking Tech Podcast





Press Play on the player above to listen to the podcast and follow the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated and edited for clarity in its current format. There may be some differences between voice and text.

Details: Daily News, True Crime, and Other USA TODAY Podcasts

Hey, listener. This is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech.

I heard a few days ago talking about Microsoft’s big deal to buy Activision Blizzard, a video game publisher that has produced a number of big titles such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft through Blizzard. There will be. A big concern for some video game players, especially PlayStation owners, is whether they need to worry that one of the industry’s largest games and the Call of Duty may disappear on the platform. I write about this in a story you can read at tech.USAtoday.com. It’s about what that means for PlayStation owners, other Call Duty fans, and other consumers.

I talked to analysts and talked to experts about this. One of the big points I got is that if this happens, the transaction itself is not expected to close by June 2023. So it takes about a year and a half for Microsoft to complete this. And yet, regulators will consider a lot. Among them are franchises like Call of Duty. It sells many games on a large scale, whether or not it remains on the PlayStation device. Again, obviously Microsoft is spending $ 68.7 billion on this franchise and this studio and wants to use it not only for PCs, but also for its own Xbox platform. And the reaction when the deal was signed was clearly nervous to the PlayStation owner, “Does this mean you’re quitting Call of Duty?”

I think the big point now is that if you own a PlayStation, you don’t have to worry about it right away. Again, this can take up to 18 months to complete. This means that the Call of Duty game won’t go away anytime soon. And one analyst I spoke with said this could be a big problem for regulators. Again, this big name is tied to one platform. Is that what regulators consider fair?

Microsoft says it will continue to create some Activision games for the PlayStation console, but it also holds some Xbox-specific content. This is a report by Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s gaming division, said: .. And we continue to commit to it. “

So one of the possible places Microsoft could find out what Activision Blizzard could do if this deal was closed was with ZeniMax Media. They own the Bethesda Game Studio. The studio has created a number of hit games, Doom, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout. Shortly after they announced the deal, they put tons of those games into the Xbox Game Pass. I think this is one of the main reasons Microsoft made these acquisitions in the field of video games. It gives them great advantages when it comes to subscription services.

So imagine spending $ 15 a month and having access to all of these different games. Imagine spending 15 a month playing The Elder Scrolls, Call of Duty, and Halo. Remember, there are also all those Microsoft games they have. Forza. There are many there. Also, there are still many Bethesda games available for purchase on the PlayStation Store.

However, this is important. The next game out of Bethesda, it’s called Starfield. It’s this huge role-playing adventure. This is due to the creators of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls Five Skyrim. It only boots on PC and Xbox. So, with the current Call of Duty, you might see something similar, with all current games available. Something like a war zone, something like that. Perhaps this year, and perhaps next year’s release, we’ll see it on the PlayStation, but maybe it’s time for the Xbox Game Pass Call of Duty, for example. And maybe it’s the only streaming service you can get it. Needless to say, after 2023, you may be able to see what Microsoft says, what do you know? We have this great fortune. Want to make something just for your PC and Xbox?

In the short term, if you own a PlayStation, it seems okay for now. However, things can change over the next few years. I understand. From all the statements we’ve seen so far, Microsoft seems to have promised not to disband the community that has been playing Call of Duty for so long, but let’s see what happens. Again, they spent a lot of money on this, so see how they react and what it means after three or four years if this deal is completed. Would be very interesting. If so, it’s still big. It still has to be approved by the regulatory agency. So we will see it happen.

Listener, let’s hear from you. Any comments, questions, or show ideas? Are there any technical issues you would like us to address? You can find me on Twitter @ BrettMolina23. Don’t forget to subscribe and rate, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher wherever podcasts are available. You are listening to Talking Tech. Tomorrow we’ll be back with another quick hit from the world of technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/01/21/microsoft-activision-deal-what-mean-talking-tech-podcast/6606392001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos