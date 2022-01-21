Microsofts New Metaverse Play, Apple Delays, and Googles AR Skunkworks





Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Games and Microsoft’s Xbox One Video Games … [+] The controller was deployed in Denver, Colorado, USA on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Microsoft Corp. Has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. for $ 68.7 billion, integrating two of the greatest powers of video games to create the third largest world in the world. Game company. Photographer: Michael Ciaglo / Bloomberg

2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

Busy Newsweek reflects the momentum of immersive technology as the Metaverse story continues to dominate both technology and business news. Meta isn’t the only one spending billions of dollars. Microsoft acquired Zenimax for $ 7.5 billion last year. Activision’s contract is ten times larger. This will quickly make the company a popular game metaverse and, more importantly, a fast-growing esports league in the short term.

San Jose, CA-October 27: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins plays Call of Duty Black Ops 4 in Doritos … [+] Bowl 2018 at TwitchCon 2018 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA on October 27, 2018. (Photo by Robert Reiners / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Microsoft acquires Activision for $ 75 billion. Activision / Blizzard, home of the megagame franchise Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, is suffering from labor issues and has approached Microsoft. Xbox is the 4th largest gaming company and Activision is 6th. After Tencent and Sony, the total revenue is expected to be about $ 16 billion. This will be a real test of Microsoft’s political power, as regulatory scrutiny is certain. As a result, it can take a year or more for a transaction to close.

Possible Apple XR Glasses Artist Concept.

TAEYON WHO

Apple delays the XR headset in rumors of technology and supply chain issues. Bloomberg has confirmed that the long-awaited Apple HMD will not be introduced for more than a year, as long as it may be delayed if it is not announced. This gives Meta more time to open up the market and deploy high-end devices and their metaverses without putting competitive pressure on them.

Apple said it excluded the metaverse of mixed reality headsets. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple rejected the long-rumored idea of ​​the metaverse for mixed reality headsets. The very idea is “no trespassing,” Garman sources argued. The focus will be on telepresence, games, and media.

$ 1,015.99 Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 Smart Glasses

Google

Google is building an AR headset. An interesting headline from Verge, given that Google has done a decent business selling Google Glass 2, a low-cost assisted reality glass, to companies around the world. They also purchased Amazon-backed North, which withdrew from the consumer market, which tentatively entered in 2019. Google’s project Iris is probably new to compete with Meta and Apple.

Yahaha Studios has raised $ 50 million for a game creator platform like Roblox and launched it later this year. The Finnish Espoo-based startup (R & D is located in Shanghai) was founded by veterans of Unity, Microsoft and EA. The company states that it is building a no-code metaverse for games.

Paddy Cosgrove, co-founder and CEO of the Web Summit, uses the app’s mingle feature.

Summit engine

How the summit engine powered the remote CES. Websummit is licensed for apps created for its own megaconvention.

Front view of the new Nreal Light Augmented Reality smart glasses.

Nreal

Upload VR provides a good mixed review for NrealLight smart glasses. There is no surprise here. If you’re a software developer or other first adopter, they say NrealLight is a solid first iteration of AR glasses. For mainstream consumers, AR HMDs like Nreal are still too frictional and too profitable. Also, the $ 599 price tag is only appealing if you already own a compatible and expensive 5G Android phone.

Vuzix Shielded Smart Glasses-Enterprise Certified Safety Goggles

Vuzix Corporation

AR Smart Glasses for Enterprises and Consumers: Vuzix’s Conversation with Paul Travers Vuzix has been manufacturing both augmented reality and augmented reality glasses for over a decade and is one of the leading players in Enterprise XR. Founder Paul Travers is a ground-based, visionary person whose headsets are used in industries around the world.

Let’s go to Rams! To keep the Cardinals out of the Wildcard Weekend last night and celebrate the big win, the team worked with the developers of Immersiv.io to create a new augmented reality lens available only on Snaps next-generation eyeglasses.

The Sundance New Frontier VR Festival opens today. The festival will run until January 27th. The Explorer Pass costs $ 50 and gives you access to all 15 XR projects. Five experiences require only a standard PC, while three require a high-end tethered VR system. The quest has two mobile apps and five VR experiences. Users will enter the New Frontier Gallery to access works including two live performances, Cosmogony, where three dancers are motion-captured in Geneva and remotely projected in real time, and Suga, the slave trade of about the 17th century. Suga also features a live dance performance as a volume video in a social virtual reality space.

2nd GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2. The 3-day virtual meeting is free and starts on January 25th. Games Beats lead writer Dean Takahashi leads Day 2 and 3 to Metaverse 2.

Free VR festival on February 5th.

BRCvr

BRCvr Free Film Festival February 5, 2022. The festival can be experienced in 3D and 2D on VR, desktops, tablets and mobiles. Three major Burning Man-themed documentaries will be anchored, each film will be screened, followed by an audience Q & A moderated throughout the Metaverse, followed by a live world-class DJ after-party mixer.

Currently playing on VR headsets, smartphones and tablets.

National Theater

The National Theater has partnered with Microsoft to launch the All Kinds of Limbo XR today featuring artist Nubiya Brandon. Viewers around the world can experience the same music performance simultaneously in different ways, either as augmented reality on a phone or tablet, or as a desktop experience, through a virtual reality headset. 6 tickets are on sale.

This week’s XR is a podcast hosted by Viacom’s futurist Ted Schilowitz and the author of this weekly column, Charlie Fink. The guest is Alex Heath, the editor of The Verge. You can find us on the podcasting platforms Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

What i was reading

Metaverse will be talked about in 2022 (Kolawole Samuel Adebayo / VentureBeat)

The competition to make AR glasses is intensifying and Samsung is surprisingly quiet. South Korea’s tech giant has made a name for itself primarily through its line of Gear VR smartphone-based headsets launched in 2014. But companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Snap have made great strides in the last few years. (CNet / Lisa Eadicicco)

As the Metaverse gets on track, chip makers are set to become “winners.” Metaverse, which requires a lot of computing power, is set to benefit chip makers around the world, but other tech-related industries may also benefit from it, analysts say. (CNBC / Weizhen Tan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/charliefink/2022/01/20/this-week-in-xr-microsofts-new-metaverse-play-apple-delays-and-googles-ar-skunkworks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos