All-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT spotted ahead of launch





Our spy photographers have caught the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT sports car testing in Sweden, giving us our first look at Affalterbachs Porsche 911 rival. The next AMG GT will be based on the latest Mercedes SL, and could feature a V8 hybrid powertrain with more than 800bhp.

From these spy shots, its clear that the AMG GT will adopt a similar silhouette to the outgoing car, with a low nose, long bonnet and a smooth, tapering rear end. This cab-rearward design has been a mark of the AMG GT since it was unveiled in 2014, but this new model will be thoroughly redesigned with Mercedes current styling language.

Beneath the disguise, this pre-production car is fitted with a slimmer set of headlights than the outgoing car, and has a grille that appears smaller than before. A pair of additional vents sit below the headlights, although its difficult to make out the design beneath the camouflage.

Subtle bulges in the long bonnet hint at the cars performance potential, while the side-profile is neater with a set of flush-fitting door handles. There are diagonal creases along the flanks of this development model, although these could be part of the disguise ..

At the rear, a set of quad-tailpipes is integrated into the rear bumper, and the design is an evolution of the current cars, with broad shoulders and smooth surfacing. The tail lights are slim, LED items.

The new AMG GT will share its MSA platform with the latest SL cabriolet, and there is likely to be no convertible option to avoid crossover between the two models. The new architecture is significantly more rigid than before, and the AMG GT will utilise the 4.0 -litre V8 engine found in the SL, which is closely related to the outgoing AMG GTs powerplant.

The motor will probably be offered with the same outputs as the SL, with either 469bhp or 577bhp. The AMG GT could also follow the SL by going exclusively all-wheel drive, and offering a four-wheel-steering system to boost agility at low speeds while adding stability at high speeds.

A hybrid version of the Mercedes SL has already been confirmed, and electrification is likely to make its way to the brand’s flagship coupe. This could either be in the form of the four-cylinder plug-in powertrain currently under development for the next AMG C 63, or the V8 hybrid engine from the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance. The latter produces a thumping 843bhp, and would put the AMG GT head to head with the forthcoming Porsche 911 hybrid.

At the other end of the spectrum, an entry-level four-cylinder model could arrive at some point, as has been confirmed for the SL.

Inside, the new AMG GT will feature a revamped cabin that uses Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system. camera system and the’Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant will feature. We expect the AMG GT to be a strict two-seater to separate it from the SL.

The new AMG GT is expected to arrive towards the end of this year, with the entry-level V8 commanding a premium over the 108,390 starting price of the current model.

Click here to read our review of the hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series …

