Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM Review





Wide-angle lenses are usually bulkier and more expensive camera add-ons. Canon goes against the trend with its lightweight full-frame RF 16mm F2.8 STM ($ 299.99). It’s a small lens that, like Canon’s $ 2,400 RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM, is much cheaper than a premium wide zoom and can be added to your camera bag effortlessly. The RF 16mm certainly makes some compromises to meet its shape and asking price, but it’s a very capable photographic equipment, enthusiasts who crave a wide field of view but don’t have the budget for L-series optics. Perfect for.

Take it with you

The RF16mm form factor is a big selling point. Its optics are surprisingly small and light, measuring just 5.8 ounces in about 1.6 x 2.7 inches (HD). Due to the wide angle of view, it is not larger than the RF 50mm F1.8 STM, so it is very small. If the kit includes both lenses, you need to be a little careful not to confuse them.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

However, there is a big difference in the angle of view of the two lenses. 50mm is a standard angle and is ideal for head and shoulder portraits and other types of images where you want to blur the background to separate the subject. The RF 16mm captures an even wider field of view than the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM bundled with Canon’s entry-level EOS RP cameras. Wide-angle lenses are useful for many types of photography, but they are especially suitable tools for architectural interiors, landscapes, and night sky photography.

Canon skips applying dust and water resistance to the RF 16mm. To get all-weather options, you need to step up to premium L-series lenses. Canon has two wide L-series zooms. The RF15-35mm F2.8 and the $ 1,700 RF14-35mm F4 mentioned above both have different price classes than the RF16mm.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Anti-staining fluorine is also omitted, so be careful not to let dust or dirt get into the lens. You can add a 43mm protective filter if needed. Canon sells the EW-65C lens hood accessory for an additional $ 34.95. I couldn’t try the hood, but I still recommend it. The protection from flare is slightly enhanced, but more importantly, the physical barrier around the front element prevents fingerprints from drifting and protects the glass from accidental collisions.

Dual purpose control ring

When it comes to control, RF 16mm doesn’t have much. It’s just a control ring on the front of the barrel and a toggle that switches between manual focus and programmable features. I usually set it as an EV correction control, but I can set various options from the camera menu, such as F stop control, ISO, white balance, circulation between image style creation.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

Most photographers who buy an RF 16mm expect to use autofocus first and foremost. The RF 16mm focuses by moving the inner part of the barrel back and forth. This is a way to add a little noise. Canon smartly slows down the video focus speed and cuts the vortices generated by the focus motor at full speed, so it can be used for vlog and other video work. Still, it’s a good idea to add an external microphone to improve production quality.

Although some movement is required, autofocusing still images is fairly fast. The lens instantly fits in the rack from close-up distance to infinity. Wide-angle and faster than normally required. There are several focal breaths. This is the effect that the angle of view shrinks and blooms as the focus moves. You don’t have to worry about still images, but video shots that use a focus rack between subjects can be distracting.

Canon EOS R3, f / 5.6, 1/50 sec, ISO 100 (Photo: Jim Fisher)

You can use manual focus if you want, but since the lens itself doesn’t have a toggle switch, you’ll have to dive into the camera menu to change modes. Manual focus is responsive and you can switch between a ramp response or a linear response via the camera menu.

It has a pretty decent macro feature, but to get a life-size magnification of 1: 3.8, you need to get a subject within a few inches from the front glass. However, trying a wide-angle lens is a fun effect. Often used to create a sense of space around a small subject.

Canon EOS R3, f / 5.6, 1/320 sec, ISO 100 (Photo: Jim Fisher)

Canon skipped image stabilization for this. If you are using the premium EOS R3, R5, or R6 with IBIS, you can create longer handheld stills and smoother video footage. If you’re using the EOS R or RP, you may miss the features of handheld video work, but you’re unlikely to have photo issues.

RF 16mm F2.8 STM: In the lab

The RF16mm was paired with 45MPEOS R5 and Imatest software to verify optical performance in the lab and used with R5 and EOS R3 in the field. It worked well in the sharpness test and showed good results with excellent detail and edges (2,800 lines) in the center (4,150 lines) when wide open at f / 2.8.

Images taken with a narrower aperture show a little more detail. The lens net gives excellent results in the center at f / 4, keeps sharpening at the edges at f / 5.6, and gives the best performance at f / 8. Very narrow F-stops will reduce the resolution somewhat, so be careful not to drop to f / 22. The lens manages both excellent resolution and crisp multipoint Sunstar at f / 16.

Canon EOS R3, f / 16, 1/800 sec, ISO 100 (Photo: Jim Fisher)

You can use the camera in JPG mode to enjoy barrel-free images. Vignettes are displayed at f / 2.8, but not when the aperture is narrow. A shutterbug that I like to work with in Raw format is that it’s the lens that appears in the viewfinder and the rear display of the camera, not the lens that you see when editing shots in Capture One or Lightroom. prize. RAW files show a significantly wider view than JPG and a very heavy vignette with blackened corners.

Without correction, RF 16mm shows very large barrel distortion. It’s not as extreme as a fisheye lens, but it’s still obvious. Canon cameras include a correction profile that is automatically applied, and the viewfinder always shows a corrected preview. It can be uncomfortable when you go home and edit a shot, but the raw image always uses a little more frames, leaving room for chance.

Uncorrected Raw (left) shows wider field of view, heavier vignettes, and barrel distortion, while JPG (right) corrects distortion and vignette, but narrows the angle of view (Photo: JimFisher).

However, the difference between the views is obvious. For the above comparison, I left the raw image correction on the left off. It’s easy to see that raw photos capture a wider field of view. In addition, the curve of the ceiling is large due to the uncorrected barrel distortion.

Raw files with Adobe profile correction (left) correct for distortion and vignettes and display a slightly wider view than the camera JPG (right) (Photo: Jim Fisher).

Adobe’s auto-correction profile takes Canon one step further. It removes distortion more effectively than Canon JPG and cuts vignettes. You can enjoy a slightly wider angle with Adobe’s profile without barrel distortion or disturbing the vignette.

The other aspect of optical performance is powerful. You will not run into chromatic aberration issues when using the lens and there is no evidence of a LoCa effect that distracts you with specular highlights or blurry backgrounds.

RF mount bargain

Canon took some time to add value lens options to the EOS R system. The RF24-105mm kit lens appeared almost a year after the EOS RP, but with the addition of basics such as the $ 200 RF 50mm, it’s been catching up well. Innovative options like the F1.8 and the $ 700 RF 600mm F11 IS STM are one of the most affordable (and weirdest) telephoto lenses, thanks to their foldable design.

Canon EOS R3, f / 11, 1/125 sec, ISO 100 (Photo: Jim Fisher)

The RF 16mm F2.8 STM is another powerful entry that outperforms niche manual focus competitors like the Venus Laowa 15mm F2 Zero-D at a price while adding the convenience of autofocus. Indeed, the RF 16mm has some high-end features such as weather protection and antifouling glass, with behind-the-scenes optical corrections that help the lens provide crisp, colorful images, but a compromise. The point is a fair trade-off.

(Photo: Jim Fisher)

After all, the RF 16mm F2.8 STM is easily recommended for Canon R system owners who want to add wide-angle to their mix. This is a powerful option for enthusiasts to get started with the EOS RP, and more serious shutter bugs with the R6 or R5 can be seen as a lightweight option for travel and city walks.

